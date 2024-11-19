Keybank Brings Innovative Solutions To Colorado's New La Plaza And Their Small Business Owners

(MENAFN- 3BL) In preparation for the opening of La Plaza , a 150,000 sq ft indoor marketplace, KeyBank's Kevin Davis , Senior Business Relationship Manager, partnered with teammates across Key, to bring innovative solutions that supported the developer and individual small business owners that are a part of this exciting new project, in Aurora, CO.

La Plaza Colorado needed a banking partner who could accommodate their needs, serving as a resource for 100+ businesses and provide centralized reporting. Most of La Plaza's business owners prefer to speak Spanish and with KeyBank's recent focus on Spanish speaking materials and teammates, the partnership was a great fit. With over 100 accounts to open, several of Key's bilingual Branch Managers and our Regional Community Sales Manager helped to open these business accounts and discuss Key@Work .

Key formed a true partnership with the owners who developed the La Plaza model, Doug McMurrain and his daughter Isabel McMurrain, serving as their trusted advisors throughout this entire process. The team dedicated countless hours to meeting with clients to open accounts and set up the appropriate services. Some of the business owners needed guidance on registering with the Secretary of State and establishing a Tax ID Number and KeyBank teammates were onsite during their soft opening week, helping to activate the Clover merchant devices for every vendor.

Key has an ongoing presence at La Plaza, with a table located at the front of the market and teammates on site on Fridays to answer questions. They have also expanded the support of La Plaza by leveraging their Language Access Program to deliver Key's Small Business focused Money, Me & Key workshops in Spanish. KeyBank's "Money, Me and Key" program is a financial empowerment initiative that helps community members improve their financial health. The following workshops were chosen by the vendors and delivered onsite:

Developing a business planHow businesses obtain creditSmall business and financial emergencies