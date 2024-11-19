Ahmad Doroudian Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Related To Ownership Of Common Shares Of Betterlife Pharma Inc.
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahmad Doroudian announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing his direct and indirect ownership of 14,250,461 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of BetterLife Pharma Inc. (the "Company" or“BetterLife”). Dr. Doroudian's ownership, representing approximately 11.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, is held as an investment based on his long-term views of the Company. Dr. Doroudian may increase or decrease his interest depending on market and other factors and may do so in the open market or through private transactions.
