Ahmad Doroudian Announces Filing Of Early Warning Report Related To Ownership Of Common Shares Of Betterlife Pharma Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ahmad Doroudian announces that he has filed an early warning report (the "Report") announcing his direct and indirect ownership of 14,250,461 common shares (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of BetterLife Pharma (the "Company" or“BetterLife”). Dr. Doroudian's ownership, representing approximately 11.01% of the Company's issued and outstanding Common Shares, is held as an based on his long-term views of the Company. Dr. Doroudian may increase or decrease his interest depending on and other factors and may do so in the open market or through private transactions.

