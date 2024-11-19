Itiliti Health Automates 80% Of Prior Authorizations For Large Regional Health Plan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Revolutionizing Prior Authorization with Cutting-Edge Technology

EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Itiliti Health, the leader in automating prior authorizations, proudly announces a significant achievement in its goal to simplify the prior authorization process. The company has successfully automated 80% of all prior authorization requests for a prominent regional health plan, demonstrating the effectiveness and promise of its cutting-edge technological solutions.By harnessing Itiliti Health's best-in-class technology, the health plan has successfully automated prior authorizations, resulting in a substantial reduction in administrative workload and operational costs- and eliminating care delays for members of the health plan. Furthermore, in January 2024, Itiliti Health and EPIC to pioneer prior authorization automation within the EHR platform.“Our mission is to empower payers and providers with automated tools designed to enhance efficiency and minimize the costs related to prior authorizations,” stated Michael Lunzer, CEO of Itiliti Health.“We have created a future where advanced technology simplifies the prior authorization process and seamlessly integrates with the solutions already utilized by providers. This not only fosters greater efficiency and cost savings but also enables providers to concentrate on delivering high-quality care to their patients.”Itiliti Health's suite of products is built on a flexible, open-API framework, delivering comprehensive solutions specifically designed for the healthcare industry. This modular, plug-and-play approach not only enhances usability and offers a phased approach to implementation, but also offers significant cost savings while ensuring compliance with state and federal regulations.Itiliti Health is dedicated to ongoing innovation and delivering solutions that enhance the efficiency and value of communication between payers and providers. This accomplishment reflects the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and its mission to revolutionize the prior authorization process.About Itiliti HealthThrough our innovative solutions, Itiliti Health is at the forefront of transforming the prior authorization landscape. By eliminating unnecessary manual processes, implementing automation, and streamlining operations, we significantly reduce administrative burdens and operational and clinical costs. Our approach not only enhances efficiency and creates significant cost savings for payers but also improves the satisfaction of healthcare providers and patients alike, making the entire healthcare delivery system more effective and responsive.Press Contact:Cortney Galster...

Cortney Galster

Itiliti Health

+1 651-955-4768

...

