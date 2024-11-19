Premium Artisan Jewelry Brand Jeulia Jewelry Launches Black Friday Event Featuring Discounts On Holiday Gift Selections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Jeulia Black Friday 2024 Event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Jeulia Jewelry announces the start of its Black Friday event , offering significant discounts across a wide range of products. The event, running until December 6th, features exclusive limited-time offers on an extensive selection of rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more, ideal for those seeking thoughtful holiday gifts.Throughout the event, discounts ranging from 10% to 15% are available sitewide, providing an opportunity to explore Jeulia's collection of elegant rings, timeless necklaces, and sophisticated earrings. The jewelry is crafted from high-quality materials such as sterling silver, yellow gold, rose gold, and black gold, and features vibrant stones including diamonds, rubies, and sapphires.Among the featured items is the Two Tone Spinner Custom Name Ring , with a customizable rose gold inner band and sparkling stones, offering a personal touch for meaningful connections. The "Everlasting Love" Skull Couple Ring is also available, designed to reflect unique love stories with its intricate details. Both pieces blend personalization with artistry, making them thoughtful gifts for the holiday season.The Personalized Name Heart Birthstones Necklace offers a beautifully engraved option for anniversaries or special occasions, while the festive“Happy Christmas” Christmas Tree Necklace captures the spirit of the season. Together, these necklaces provide heartfelt expressions of love and joy.The Simple Men's Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings are designed with a matte finish, offering a versatile everyday accessory, while the Charming Tear Drop Earrings feature pear-shaped amethyst stones, adding a touch of sparkle for special evenings. These pieces offer a refined combination of style for any occasion.The Dazzling Brilliance Quartz Watch with Chain Bracelet Strap presents a classy holiday gift, combining elegant silver tones with a chic design. Its sparkling presence makes it both a stylish accessory and a statement piece.Additionally, the Halo Round Cut Sterling Silver Bracelet features an elegant silhouette inspired by a ballerina's skirt, with an emerald green center stone surrounded by a double halo. The Heart Design White Pearl Sterling Silver Bracelet offers a delicate strand of pearls with a silver heart and "lucky" pendant, providing timeless elegance and charm.This Black Friday event offers a variety of jewelry pieces designed to suit diverse tastes and occasions, making it a fitting opportunity to find meaningful gifts for the holiday season.###

