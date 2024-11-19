THE FLORIDA VETERINARY MEDICAL ASSOCIATION LAUNCHES“INSPIRE BY FVMA” FOR FLORIDA's VETERINARY PROFESSIONALS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Florida Veterinary Medical Association (FVMA), in partnership with Blue Buffalo, has announced a new wellness program called“Inspire by FVMA,” which aims to reduce barriers to mental health and help veterinary professionals with free therapy and coaching sessions.The“Inspire by FVMA” program will promote well-being in the veterinary profession by offering up to three free therapy or coaching sessions with a veterinary-informed licensed counselor or social worker, as well as options for long-term therapy, employee assistance program workshops and more.“By offering resources like mental health support, Inspire by FVMA aims to reduce burnout, improve job satisfaction and create a supportive environment where veterinary professionals can excel,” said FVMA executive director Jim Naugle.“This program is designed to address the unique challenges faced by those in the veterinary field, ultimately leading to better outcomes for both professionals and their patients throughout the state of Florida.”“Inspire by FVMA” is working with local communities across Florida to provide specialized support for the veterinary profession. With the help of a network of certified "veterinary well-being champions," these trained professionals are dedicated to improving workplace engagement and addressing critical issues such as burnout, psychological safety and psychosocial risks.The "Inspire by FVMA" program aims to eliminate barriers such as high-cost mental health care and the disconnect with mental health professionals who are unfamiliar with the unique challenges of veterinary medicine. In addition to offering support for those in need of treatment, the program will provide evidence-based strategies to foster more fulfilling workplaces and careers for veterinary professionals.As a longstanding member of the veterinary community, Blue Buffalo is focused on veterinary well-being and the staggering statistics fueling the movement.“Blue Buffalo firmly believes that veterinary professionals are as entitled to health and well-being as the animals they care for, and we are committed to supporting that endeavor through evidence-based programming,” said Alex Miller, General Mills' manager of veterinary services.

