Caring For Others To Host 24Th Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution Offering Thanksgiving Meals To 500 Families

- Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-ShockleyATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Caring For Others , a 501c3 with a mission to eradicate poverty, is proud to host its 24th Annual Comfort & Care Harvest Distribution on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event kicks off the nonprofit's Worldwide Tour to eradicate poverty by providing food and clothing to families facing economic hardships, allowing them to celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday with a traditional feast and the warmth of their community's support.The distribution will take place at Caring For Others headquarters (3537 Browns Mill Road SE). The Harvest Distribution is a beacon of hope, providing Thanksgiving meals along with essential household goods. As the cold season approaches, volunteers will distribute thousands of pounds of poultry, fresh produce, comforters, blankets, towels and more to 500 families.“In these challenging economic times, more members of our community are teetering on the brink of poverty,” said Caring For Others Founder and CEO Eslene Richmond-Shockley.“Comfort & Care is more than a meal distribution; it's a message of hope and love, offering a bit of comfort when it's needed most. We intend to continue these distributions in Atlanta, throughout the United States and globally as we kick off our Worldwide Tour to eradicate poverty.”This is one of many grocery distributions Caring For Others intends to continue in 2024 and 2025 as they were recently honored by The White House National Strategy on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, which aims to end hunger and reduce diet-related diseases by 2030. The inclusion in this initiative underscores the impact of their mission-driven work and dedication to creating a healthier, more equitable society. Caring For Others has pledged to provide more than nine million pounds annually of fresh and nutritious fruits, vegetables and protein to thousands of families in need by 2030.Caring For Others is committed to giving those in need a chance to live with dignity by restoring hope and providing the tools and resources required to break the cycle of poverty and, ultimately, sustain an overall improved quality of life. The non-profit offers nine signature programs, ranging from sending a Convoy of Care to areas struck by disaster to creating International Microeconomic Centers.To learn more or support Caring For Others through volunteering, contributing or donating to the 24th Annual Harvest Distribution, please visit .

