Ventripoint Announces New Sales Program To Accelerate Growth In U.S. Market For AI-Powered Echocardiography Solutions

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd. (" Ventripoint " or the " Company "), (TSXV: $VPT) (OTC: $VPTDF) today announced the creation of a new sales program aimed at expanding its presence in the United States in 2025. This innovative program is designed to accelerate the adoption of the company's %AI powered %Echocardiography solutions, which are transforming cardiovascular care by enabling accurate, efficient, and accessible heart diagnostics.

The new sales initiative will provide targeted support to healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics across the U.S., equipping them with cutting-edge tools that utilize machine learning and AI to improve the quality of echocardiogram readings and reduce diagnostic errors. By enhancing the analysis of ultrasound images, Ventripoint is advancing the assessment of heart health, enabling more timely monitoring of heart conditions, improving patient outcomes, and reducing healthcare costs.

"With cardiovascular disease remaining the leading cause of death in the U.S., accurate and timely diagnostics are more critical than ever," said Hugh MacNaught, CEO of Ventripoint. "Our new sales program reflects our commitment to providing healthcare professionals with the tools they need to provide the best possible care for their patients. We believe our AI-driven echocardiography platform will play a significant role in the future of cardiology, and we are excited to expand our reach across the U.S."

The new program includes:

Dedicated Sales Support: The sales team will be expanded to engage directly with healthcare providers to validate the sales model and process prior to expansion through specialty distributors. The team will work with customers to guide them through the implementation and integration of Ventripoint’s VMS+ AI echocardiography solutions.

Training and Education: The company is developing training modules and support resources for clinicians to fully leverage VMS+ for optimal patient care.

Flexible Pricing and Financing Options: Ventripoint will be introducing competitive pricing models and flexible financing options designed to make VMS+ accessible to healthcare providers of all sizes.

Reference Centre Program: Ventripoint will invite one or more U.S. based customers to become partners within its Reference Centre Program, which is focused on addressing clinical needs with new capabilities and ensuring seamless integration of these into clinical workflows.

Partnership Opportunities: Ventripoint will expand on its partnerships with the Ollie Hinkle Foundation and Ascend Cardiovascular to develop relationships with other foundations, technology and service providers dedicated to advancing cardiac care.

Ventripoint is a pioneer in the application of AI to echocardiography, with its VMS+ platform cleared for marketing in the United States. This new sales program represents a major step forward in the company's mission to bring innovative AI solutions to the forefront of medical diagnostics. In the U.S. VMS+ has been acquired by:

Duke University Hospital

Mayo Clinic

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Seattle Children’s Hospital

For more information on Ventripoint's AI-powered echocardiography solutions, please visit

About Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd.

%VentripointDiagnostics Ltd. is an industry leader in the application of AI (Artificial Intelligence) to echocardiography. Ventripoint's VMS products are powered by its proprietary Knowledge Based Reconstruction technology, which is the result of a decade of development and provides accurate volumetric cardiac measurements equivalent to MRI. This affordable, gold-standard alternative allows cardiologists greater confidence in the management of their patients. Providing better care to patients serves as a springboard and basic standard for all of Ventripoint's products that guide our future developments. In addition, VMS+ is versatile and can be used with all ultrasound systems from any vendor supported by regulatory market approvals in the U.S., Europe, and Canada.

