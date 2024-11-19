Red Button Politics: Putin Lowers Nuclear Threshold As US Missiles Enter Ukraine

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Vladimir has just made it easier for Russia to launch nuclear weapons. His new military doctrine, released today, allows nuclear strikes in response to conventional that threaten Russian territory or its ally Belarus.



This dramatic shift comes right after the United States gave Ukraine permission to use American-made ATACMS missiles against Russian targets. These missiles can strike deep inside Russia, changing the war's dynamics significantly.



In addition, the timing is no coincidence. Putin 's message is clear: any Western-supported attack on Russia could trigger a nuclear response.



This marks a dangerous departure from previous rules, which only permitted nuclear weapons if Russia faced extinction-level threats.



Russia and the United States control 88% of the world's nuclear weapons. Putin's new doctrine specifically targets scenarios where non-nuclear states (like Ukraine) receive support from nuclear powers (like the US).







Under these rules, such attacks would be treated as coming from the nuclear power itself. Financial markets have already responded. Global stocks dropped as investors moved toward safer assets.



The US dollar strengthened as traders processed the implications of this escalation between nuclear superpowers. The Kremlin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, called the timing "appropriate" following Biden's missile authorization.



He emphasized that potential enemies must understand retaliation is "inevitable" if Russia faces an attack. This policy shift matters because it increases the risk of nuclear conflict through miscalculation.

Rising Tensions and Nuclear Implications

What Russia considers a "critical threat" remains deliberately vague, creating uncertainty about what might trigger a nuclear response. The Ukraine conflict has now entered more dangerous territory.



With American missiles potentially striking Russian soil and Putin's finger closer to the nuclear button, the stakes have never been higher.



However, this development forces all parties to reconsider their next moves in what has become a high-stakes global chess game. What started as a regional conflict has evolved into a potential flashpoint for nuclear confrontation.



Putin's doctrine revision shows how local decisions about weapon supplies can have global nuclear implications. The world now watches to see who will make the next move, and what price they might be willing to pay.

