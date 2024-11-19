Investors Brace For Brazil’S Last Chance To Restore Fiscal Credibility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian stands at a crossroads, with its credibility hanging in the balance. Investors are watching closely as the administration prepares to announce a significant spending cut package.



This is seen as a crucial step to restore confidence in the economy. With looming presidential and a volatile international backdrop, the stakes couldn't be higher.



Finance Fernando Haddad and other top officials are currently engaged in discussions at the G20 meeting in Rio de Janeiro.



Meanwhile, the financial anxiously anticipates details about proposed cuts totaling R$ 70 billion (around $12.28 billion) for 2025 and 2026.



Investors believe this is the government's final opportunity to address widespread skepticism regarding its economic management.







However, clarity is sorely lacking. It remains unclear what specific programs will face cuts or if new restrictions on social programs will be implemented.

Brazil's Fiscal Challenges

Understanding whether these measures are permanent changes or temporary fixes is essential for gauging their real impact on Brazil's fiscal health. The delay in announcing these cuts has raised concerns within the economic team.



Officials suggest that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva sought thorough discussions among ministries. However, the reality is that the dollar has surged during this waiting period.



This increase has been fueled by various factors, including Donald Trump's election in the U.S., making it unlikely for exchange rates to return to previous levels.



Inflation expectations are also on the rise. The Central Bank 's Focus Bulletin recently adjusted its projections for this year's inflation rate from 4.5% to 4.64%, exceeding the target range.



Estimates for next year's inflation have similarly increased, indicating a worrying trend that could affect everyday Brazilians. The root of these issues lies in Brazil's fiscal risk, which exposes it to vulnerabilities amid global uncertainties.



The anticipated interest rate cuts in the U.S. are now expected to be less aggressive due to Trump's inflationary policies. This will impact emerging markets like Brazil.



Since Lula took office, Brazil's gross debt has jumped from 71.7% of GDP in December 2022 to 78.3% in September 2024. This alarming increase complicates the government's ability to manage its debt effectively.



With a weaker real and persistent inflation pressures, Brazil risks entering a negative cycle. Rising distrust affects the dollar, which fuels inflation and drives up interest rates. This ultimately slows economic growth and worsens fiscal perceptions.



In extreme cases, Brazil could face "fiscal dominance," where increasing interest rates alone cannot contain inflation expectations. This scenario would limit the government's options and further erode public trust.

