Unwrap Holiday Cheer At The First Annual Orlando Holiday Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience a vibrant celebration of creativity and craftsmanship, where local artisans showcase their handmade treasures just in time for the holiday season!

- Jennifer Patterson

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The holiday season is just around the corner, and Central Florida residents and visitors are invited to kick off the festivities at the First Annual Orlando Holiday Market, happening December 7-8, 2024, at Dezerland Park Event Space. This two-day celebration will bring together over 150 talented artisans and crafters from across Florida, showcasing their unique handcrafted creations and festive holiday treasures.

Attendees can explore an array of handcrafted goods, including jewelry, festive home decor, delicious treats, and one-of-a-kind gifts. The Orlando Holiday Market offers something for everyone, making it the ideal destination for holiday shopping and finding that perfect gift or decoration to brighten the season.

“We are excited to launch the Orlando Holiday Market at Dezerland Park,” said Jennifer Patterson, event organizer.“Our goal is to establish a new holiday tradition that brings joy to families and supports local artisans and small businesses. Hosting the event indoors ensures a comfortable and weather-proof experience for everyone.”

Event Details:

Dates: December 7-8, 2024

Times: Saturday, 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM | Sunday, 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Dezerland Park Event Space, 5250 International Drive, Orlando, FL 32819

Admission: $6 for ages 13 and up; free for children 12 and under. Advance tickets grant access for the entire weekend. Free parking available.

The market emphasizes community connection and sustainable artistry, offering a platform for local creators to share their work with a broader audience. Every purchase supports independent makers, making it a meaningful way to give back during the holiday season.

Dezerland Park provides more than just a shopping experience. Visitors can extend their day of fun by enjoying the venue's family-friendly entertainment, including go-karts, bowling, arcade games, and a renowned car museum.

“We envision this market as a cherished holiday tradition for the Orlando community,” Patterson added.“It's a celebration of creativity and a chance to support local talent while enjoying the festive spirit.”

Media Invitation:

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover this exciting event. Exclusive previews, interviews with artisans, and additional event details are available upon request. High-resolution images and press materials can be provided.

Learn More:

For tickets, a full list of participating vendors, and additional details, visit .

About Ballantine Management :

With nearly 25 years of experience, Ballantine Management is a leader in consumer event production across Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Florida. Our diverse portfolio includes boat shows, craft fairs, pet expos, RV shows, home events, bridal showcases, and more. Each event reflects our dedication to creating exceptional experiences for attendees and exhibitors alike.

Jennifer Patterson

Ballantine Management

+1 407-854-2111

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.