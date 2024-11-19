Ukraine, Europe Together Can Put Pressure On Putin To Achieve Just Peace - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The European Parliament and all of Europe have stood firm in their support for Ukraine over the 1,000 days since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and now European countries, along with Ukraine, can put their pressure on to force Russia into a just and lasting peace.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine stated this today in a address to the participants of the extraordinary plenary meeting of the European Parliament to mark 1,000 days since the start of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

A video recording of his speech is available on the EU multimedia portal .

"Together, Ukraine, all of Europe and our partners in America around the world, we succeeded not only in preventing Putin from taking Ukraine, but also in defending the freedom of all European nations. Even with North Korea's Kim Jong-un by his side, Putin remains smaller than the united strength of Europe. I urge you not to forget this. Don't forget how much Europe is capable of achieving. If we could stop Europe's way of life from falling, we can surely push Russia to a just peace," the president emphasized.

He thanked the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, for supporting Ukraine and for convening this extraordinary session of the European Parliament to mark 1,000 days of full-scale war, for the fact that common European values ​​were never betrayed during these 1,000 days. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine together with Europe proved that such values ​​are not just words and not something abstract. They proved that European values ​​and the European way of life, when implemented in action, can protect the lives of real people.

"Peace is what we desire most. Two years ago we proposed the Peace Formula, and I am grateful to all of Europe and every partner who has supported it. You in the European Parliament were among the first to support the Peace Formula. The only one who opposes it is the one who started this war – it's Russia. We must push Russia towards a just peace. Every blow and every threat from Russia must be met with firm sanctions," the leader of the Ukrainian state emphasized.

In the 1,000 days since the start of a full-scale Russian invasion, it was essential to radically reduce Russia's ability to fund the war through the sale of oil, he said. It is oil, the President emphasized, that is the lifeblood of Putin's regime, and the Russian shadow fleet of tankers is precisely the tool that keeps it alive.

"As long as these tankers operate, Putin continue to kill. Strong sanctions are essential. I thank each of you for supporting our people, our resilience and our ability to restore our cities after Russia's most devastating attacks. Together we have accomplished much. But we must not fear to do even more," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the involvement of North Korean troops is already leading to a significant escalation of the war, and such a development requires consolidation of efforts and will to counter such escalation.

"Putin brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine's borders. This contingent may grow to 100,000. While some European leaders think about elections or something like this at Ukraine's expense, Putin is focused on winning this war. He will not stop on his own. The more time he has, the worse the conditions will be. Every day is the best moment to push Russia harder," the President of Ukraine emphasized.

He noted that Russia will not have the motivation to join real meaningful negotiations to achieve a just peace, unless certain key factors influence it. According to Volodymyr Zelensky, these factors include the destruction of ammunition depots on Russian territory, the disruption of Russian military supplies, the destruction of Russian air bases, and the undermining of Russia's missile and drone production capabilities.

Such factors, according to the President, also include the seizure of frozen Russian assets.

"You know very well that Putin does not value people or rules, he only values money and power. These are the things we must take from him to restore peace,” Zelensky stressed, adding that, if anyone in Europe thinks that the war is Ukraine's business, or anyone else's - for example, that of the Baltic States, the Balkans, Georgia, or Moldova, this is contradicted by a very simple truth:“no one will be able to enjoy calm waters amid the storm”.“We must do everything to end this war fairly, justly, and, of course, together," Volodymyr Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine will face enormous challenges next year, but Ukraine intends to make the next year a year of peace, according to Zelensky.

“Thank you for your resolution, your decisions, your principles, your visits to Ukraine during the war, especially during its first year, when it was so difficult. Thank you very much. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelensky concluded.

The participants of the plenary meeting greeted these words of the Ukrainian leader with a round of standing applause.

As reported earlier, today, on the initiative of the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, an extraordinary plenary meeting of this key European institution was held in Brussels to commemorate the sad date, the 1,000 days since the beginning of the full-scale Russian incursion into Ukraine.