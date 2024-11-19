Parliament Calls On Intl Community To Unite Efforts To Restore Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has adopted an appeal to the parliaments and of foreign countries, international organizations and their inter-parliamentary assemblies as Ukraine marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion.

A total of 324 MPs supported the relevant initiative, No.12196 , according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

The appeal, in particular, calls for the active participation of UN member states in the implementation of the Victory Plan proposed by the President of Ukraine, which is a mechanism for implementing Ukraine's Peace Formula.

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, the Verkhovna Rada called on its partners to join forces to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity and peace in Europe, as well as to provide Ukraine with military, technical, financial and economic assistance, particularly in restoring energy infrastructure.

Six European countries reaffirm support forin its fight against Russian aggression

At the same time, the document underscores the importance of condemning Iran and North Korea's arms supplies to Russia.

The parliamentarians also called for increased pressure and sanctions against Russia, support for Russia's political isolation in international organizations, and strengthening of inter-parliamentary cooperation to bring Russia and its leadership to justice.

They also called on their foreign counterparts to condemn Russia's violations of international humanitarian law and crimes against humanity, as well as to facilitate the implementation of the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, and to detain and hand him over to international justice as soon as possible.

The Ukrainian parliament also calls for facilitating the release of prisoners of war and the return of deported children.

As Ukrinform reported, November 19 marks 1,000 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.