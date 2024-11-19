DGCA Chief: Kuwait Committed To Enhancing Aviation Standards, Safety, Security

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, Nov 19 (KUNA) -- Head of Kuwait's Directorate General for Civil (DGCA) Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud affirmed on Tuesday the country's commitment to cooperating with the international community to develop aviation standards, and foster safety and security.

Sheikh Humoud made the statement to KUNA during partaking in the third edition of the "International Programme for Civil Aviation Leaders" in Dubai from November 18 to 21 to empower economies via civil aviation sector, and promote and commercial opportunities.

The programme is an opportunity to discuss challenges and opportunities facing aviation industry, he said, highlighting innovation and sustainability in this domain.

Sheikh Humoud reiterated that the DGCA believes in the importance of developing effective policies to boost safety and efficiency of air transport, and contribute to achieving sustainable growth of this vital sector.

He pointed to the programme's agenda, including economic goals, civil aviation role in achieving them, strategic enhancement ways and priorities.

The programme creates a chance to help leaders enhance their capacity, and share knowledge and expertise, along with enhancing administrative and leading skills, and operational efficiency. (end)

