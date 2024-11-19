Introducing Pixeldarts: Bringing Classic Throwing Games Into The Digital Age

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, China, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixeldarts is set to transform social gatherings with a modern twist on traditional dart and throwing games. Created by Dartsnut -the innovative team behind the successful Chessnut Air and Evo campaigns-Pixeldarts blends retro pixel art with cutting-edge recognition for a unique, interactive gaming experience. Designed to appeal to a broad audience, Pixeldarts offers an engaging for all ages, perfect for parties, game nights, or casual play.

















A New Dimension of Gameplay with Recognition Technology

Pixeldarts leverages advanced identity and position recognition, allowing the system to precisely track each dart or Nerf-compatible projectile in real-time. This core technology enables players to throw simultaneously without losing score accuracy, adding a fast-paced, dynamic element to traditional games. Whether aiming for the bullseye or experimenting with creative throws, players enjoy endless fun in an immersive digital environment.









Diverse Game Modes for All

Pixeldarts comes with six original games, each designed to maximize fun and interaction. Games include:



Splash: Compete to cover as much of the board as possible with your colored darts.

Hostage Rescue: Test your aim by taking down virtual villains in this Nerf-compatible mode

Bomb Defusal: Work against the clock to disable virtual bombs, adding a layer of urgency.

Classic Darts Games: Play traditional favorites like“01” and Cricket.

Spin the Wheel: Use darts to spin for prizes, penalties, or surprises. Mini Golf Challenge: Navigate each hole with precision throws.

These games, combined with an open software ecosystem, allow users to modify and expand the Pixeldarts experience, fostering creativity and competition alike.









Beyond Games: A Smart Home Display

Pixeldarts goes beyond gaming with a range of widgets that display time, weather updates, sports scores, and more. Equipped with a 128x128 pixel primary display, Pixeldarts doubles as a customizable smart device for daily information and ambiance.

High-Performance Hardware for Seamless Play

At the core of Pixeldarts is a powerful Raspberry Pi Zero 4B, featuring a quad-core Cortex-A72 processor and 1GB of SDRAM. This ensures fast, responsive gameplay and smooth integration of all features. The dual-screen setup includes:



A primary 384x384 mm screen with a resolution of 128x128 pixels, incorporating advanced projectile sensing technology. A secondary 256x128 mm screen with a resolution of 64x32 pixels for dynamic feedback and added immersion.

This robust hardware design not only enhances gameplay but also ensures long-term reliability and versatility for future upgrades.









Open Software for Custom Experiences

Dartsnut's commitment to an open ecosystem means that Pixeldarts supports game and widget creation for all users. From simple programming on Scratch to full customization with Python and Raspberry Pi integration, Pixeldarts invites players to develop their own interactive experiences and share them within the community.

Exclusive Kickstarter Offers and Pricing

Available at an MSRP of $599, Pixeldarts is offered at a 50% discount to early Kickstarter backers, with prices starting at $299. Additional accessories, customization options, and the Pixelboard-a streamlined version perfect for desktop displays-are also available for discounted prices.

Join the Pixeldarts Revolution

Pixeldarts promises timely, reliable delivery based on Dartsnut's proven track record with previous crowdfunding campaigns. Early backers can take advantage of global shipping options and special rates, ensuring that Pixeldarts reaches supporters around the world quickly and affordably.

For game enthusiasts, families, and creative minds, Pixeldarts represents a modern approach to classic entertainment, transforming any gathering into a vibrant, interactive experience. Join Dartsnut in bringing this innovative project to life on Kickstarter and experience the future of throwing games!



CONTACT: Kyle Wang dartsnut contact(at)dartsnut.com