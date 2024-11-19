AI Stock Alert - C3 AI (NYSE: AI) Trending On Microsoft Alliance News

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a leader in retail investor trading ideas for AI and tech issues a trading alert for C3 AI (NYSE: AI).

AI stock traders are making gains today as C3 AI trades at $31.10, up 4.56, gaining 17.18% on volume of over 12 Million shares as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $31.95.

Today at Microsoft Ignite, C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the Enterprise AI application software company, and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced a strategic alliance to accelerate the adoption of Enterprise AI on Microsoft Azure. The agreement marks a significant milestone in C3 AI and Microsoft's existing partnership, further combining C3 AI's Enterprise AI-native application software, including C3 Generative AI, with Azure's robust and expansive ecosystem to the benefit of enterprises globally.

C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

This agreement positions Microsoft as the preferred cloud provider for C3 AI offerings and establishes C3 AI as a preferred AI application software provider on Microsoft Azure. The alliance will focus on product innovation and integration and joint marketing, sales, and customer support to accelerate the cross-industry adoption of Enterprise AI and Azure to the benefit of customers, stakeholders, the environment, and society at large.

"C3 AI has pioneered Enterprise AI for over a decade, accelerated by collaboration with Microsoft to enable iconic organizations to solve some of the hardest business challenges of the 21st century," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and CEO, C3 AI. "This strategic alliance accelerates the adoption of Enterprise AI, benefiting customers with broadly available enterprise AI application software to achieve rapid time-to-value in supply chain optimization, production optimization, predictive maintenance, government efficiency, ESG goal attainment, and energy management."

"C3 AI and Microsoft are committed to helping enterprise organizations across industries address complex challenges with AI to accelerate their business transformation and sustainability goals," said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. "Through our alliance, we will enhance existing capabilities and introduce new innovations that help our mutual customers maximize delivery of high-value enterprise AI solutions with Azure."

Under the new agreement, C3 AI and Microsoft will engage in a broad range of strategic initiatives, including:

Technical Integration: C3 AI's full suite of Enterprise AI application software, including C3 Generative AI, will be readily available on the Microsoft Commercial Cloud Portal, enhancing customer access.

Product Development: Regular roadmap alignment sessions will help ensure C3 AI's solutions continuously evolve with Azure's capabilities and dynamic customer requirements, unlocking new offerings and benefits for customers.

Joint Delivery: C3 AI and Microsoft will align on comprehensive go-to-market strategies, including co-hosted webinars, sales training, joint solution offerings, joint selling, and collaborative marketing campaigns to promote their integrated solutions.

Joint Sales and Marketing: C3 AI Enterprise AI applications will be orderable on the Azure Marketplace. C3 AI and Microsoft will engage in sales, marketing, and support coordination to assure the success of joint customers.

