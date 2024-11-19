Abu Dhabi Art 2024: New Dates, Programmes, And Galleries Announced

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) The 16th edition of Abu Dhabi Art, organised by the Department of Culture and - Abu Dhabi, will take place from 20 to 24 November at Manarat Al Saadiyat. This year, the event brings together over 100 local and international galleries, showcasing modern and contemporary art, along with innovative new Focus sectors.

This year's Visual Campaign Artist, Mohammed Kazem, has been chosen for his significant contributions to the art community over the past two decades. The fair will present three new Focus sectors:“Something Bold, Something New,” highlighting regional modern artists;“The Collectors Salon,” where galleries will present artefacts, historical objects, and artworks for the first time; and“Silk Road: Drifting Identities,” featuring galleries and artists from Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The gallery sector“Emerge” includes works priced under USD 3,000, aiming to engage new collectors, while the“Bidaya” sector will spotlight emerging galleries, offering them a debut platform at Abu Dhabi Art. Additionally, the Beyond Emerging Artists programme, curated by GALLERIA CONTINUA's Lorenzo Fiaschi, will commission works from UAE-based artists Fatma Al Ali, Dina Nazmi Khorchid, and Simrin Mehra Agarwal.

The Gateway exhibition, curated by Odessa Warren and Carine Harmand, will explore connections between the Arab world and Latin America, featuring works by artists such as Emilia Estrada, Alia Farid, Francisca Khamis Giacoman, Ishtar Yasin Gutiérrez, and a new commission by Mandy El-Sayegh.

Community and student engagement remain central to Abu Dhabi Art. The House of Artisans will present the“Community Partners” exhibition under the theme“Crafts as a Language.” The Art + Tech programme,“Where Creativity Meets Technology,” led by Afra Al Suwaidi and Marina Fedorova, will showcase student projects. Winners of this year's Pavilion Prize, Omar Darwish, Abdulla Abbas, and Salama Alhammadi, will see their design realised at the fair.

Sponsored by the Farjam Foundation, the Talks Programme at Abu Dhabi Art 2024 will further support research and discussions in the art field, promoting critical engagement with contemporary and historical art themes.

