David Will Have A $300 Thousand 'Never Seen Before' Christmas Lighting Show

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The district of David, province of Chiriquí, will also have its Christmas lights for this 2024. The Municipality of David directly contracted the company

Dislumbra, SA

for almost $300 thousand for the supply, rental, installation and assembly of lights.

“Innovative lighting elements never before seen in David will be used,” the mayor's office explained. According to the details in the purchase report, the company will have to install a mapping on the façade of the San José de David cathedral. A mapping or mapping is an audiovisual technique that consists of projecting images on surfaces to generate a movement effect.





The company will also be responsible for lighting the Simón Bolívar cultural plaza, Las Madres Park and Cervantes Park.

“Our goal is to create a visual spectacle that will delight people of all ages and motivate both locals and tourists to visit these spaces,” the municipality said.

Regarding the contract, he explained that to date the time taken for a contractor selection procedure“exceeds the opportunity to hold a public tender with all its stages.”

For this reason, they opted for direct contracting, with a“company that has provided services of this kind as a supplier to the State and with sufficient experience to carry out the work in a timely manner.”