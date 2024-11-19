A Continuous Flow Of Tourists Was Discussed By The Panama Tourism Authority (ATP)
11/19/2024 2:13:29 PM
Gloria De León, general administrator of the Panama tourism Authority (ATP), held a strategic meeting with the main representatives of the business and tourism sector of the province of Chiriquí, to review and strengthen the strategies for promoting and recovering tourism in the region, which is now ready to receive national and international visitors in view of the high season. Current issues related to the recent natural phenomena that have impacted the region were also addressed, with the aim of mitigating their effects and ensuring a continuous flow of tourists.
