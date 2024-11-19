SURTECO GROUP SE Publishes Statement On The Mandatory Offer Of BANASINO INVESTMENTS S.À R.L.

EQS-News: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Statement

SURTECO GROUP SE publishes statement on the mandatory

offer of BANASINO INVESTMENTS S.à r.l. Buttenwiesen, 19 November 2024 - The Management Board and the Supervisory Board have published a joint statement on the mandatory offer of BANASINO INVESTMENTS S.à r.l. pursuant to Section 27 of the German Securities Acquisition and Takeover Act (Wertpapiererwerbs- und Übernahmegesetz). Among other things, it explains that the members of the SURTECO pool, who hold a total of 56.87% of the voting rights in SURTECO GROUP SE, do not intend to accept the mandatory offer at a price of EUR 16.96 per SURTEO share for the SURTECO shares tied up in the SURTECO pool. In addition, no member of the Management Board and/or the Supervisory Board intends to accept the offer for the shares they hold. Furthermore, the Management Board and Supervisory Board see no basis for recommending acceptance of the offer to the shareholders of SURTECO GROUP SE. This declaration is explained in detail in the joint statement. The full text of the joint statement is published on the homepage of the company under the menu item Investor Relations - Takeover Offer. It is expressly pointed out that only the joint statement by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board is authoritative. The information in this press release does not constitute an explanation or supplement to the statements in the joint statement.



Contact: SURTECO GROUP SE



Martin Miller

Investor Relations

T: +49 8274 9988-508





Profile of SURTECO

SURTECO GROUP SE with registered office in Buttenwiesen is a mid-sized enterprise listed on the stock exchange with international operations. The company combines leading national and international brands for surface technology under one roof. Its comprehensive product portfolio includes papers printed with decor designs, impregnated materials, release papers, decorative flat foils and edge bandings based on specialist technical papers and plastics. This portfolio is complemented by skirtings made of plastics, technical extrusions (profiles) for industry, and roller shutter systems. The Group has a workforce of more than 3,500 employees at 26 production sites worldwide, generating annual sales of around € 835 million. 20

% of these sales are in Germany, 39 % in European countries outside Germany and a further 41 % in America, Asia and Australia. Customers of the SURTECO Group primarily come from wood-based, flooring and furniture industries, as well as from interior design. More information on the company is available at: The shares in SURTECO GROUP SE are listed on the official market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt and Munich Stock Exchanges under the ticker symbol SUR and ISIN DE0005176903. They are also traded on the stock markets in Berlin, Düsseldorf and Stuttgart.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements This press release may contain statements of future forecasts or expectations and other forward-looking statements and involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties. There is therefore no guarantee for the statements and expectations expressed herein. The actual results and developments may differ substantially. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein or to adapt such information to future results or developments.

