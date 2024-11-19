Tinygemsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Subsidiary Partners With Bear Robotics To Revolutionize U.S. Hospitality With AI-Powered Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)

subsidiary Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (“FHV”), has announced an exclusive partnership with Bear Robotics Inc. to implement AI-driven service robots in the U.S. hospitality sector, starting in Greater Los Angeles with plans for nationwide expansion. FHV aims to address challenges like shortages and rising operational costs by introducing Bear Robotics' flagship“Servi” robots, which enhance efficiency and guest experiences in hotels, restaurants, and event spaces. This collaboration positions FHV to capture growth in the expanding hospitality robotics market, projected to exceed $3 billion by 2027, while inviting investors to participate in its transformative journey.

To view the full press release, visit



About Nightfood Holdings Inc.

Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

