Tinygemsbreaks Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Subsidiary Partners With Bear Robotics To Revolutionize U.S. Hospitality With AI-Powered Solutions

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Nightfood Holdings (OTCQB: NGTF)
subsidiary Future Hospitality Ventures Holdings Inc. (“FHV”), has announced an exclusive partnership with Bear Robotics Inc. to implement AI-driven service robots in the U.S. hospitality sector, starting in Greater Los Angeles with plans for nationwide expansion. FHV aims to address industry challenges like labor shortages and rising operational costs by introducing Bear Robotics' flagship“Servi” robots, which enhance efficiency and guest experiences in hotels, restaurants, and event spaces. This collaboration positions FHV to capture growth in the expanding hospitality robotics market, projected to exceed $3 billion by 2027, while inviting investors to participate in its transformative journey.
To view the full press release, visit
About Nightfood Holdings Inc.
Nightfood is a forward-thinking holding company dedicated to identifying and capitalizing on explosive market trends within the hospitality, food services, consumer packaged goods and commercial real estate sectors. The company's mission is to create unparalleled upside potential in industries ripe for innovation and growth by leading newly emerging categories and seizing opportunities in markets undergoing transformational upheaval. Nightfood is at the forefront of introducing and deploying artificial intelligence-enabled robotics products, revolutionizing operational efficiencies and customer experiences across the company's focus areas. Additionally, the company is committed to developing and marketing wellness-focused consumer packaged goods, meeting the growing demand for healthier and functional options. Through these strategic initiatives, Nightfood endeavors to drive significant value and growth for its stakeholders. For more information, visit the company's website at
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to NGTF are available in the company's newsroom at
About TinyGems
TinyGems
is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 70+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
TinyGems
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
[email protected]
TinyGems is powered by
IBN
MENAFN19112024000224011066ID1108903101
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.