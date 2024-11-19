Cascale Puts Sustainability Policy In Spotlight As Brand And Retail Leaders Convene In Brussels

(MENAFN- 3BL) AMSTERDAM, HONG KONG, and OAKLAND, Calif., November 19, 2024 /3BL/ - As the policy landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace, understanding the implications of these changes is more critical than ever. From the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) to the Ecodesing for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR) , staying ahead of regulations isn't just about compliance – it's about positioning business for long-term success. To ensure that brands, retailers, manufacturers and partners in the apparel, footwear, textiles, and broader consumer goods sectors are well-equipped to keep pace, Cascale, formerly the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, will host its Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels on December 4, sponsored by Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data insights platform and exclusive licensee of the Higg Index.

“The competitiveness of the apparel and textile sector relies on circularity, digitalization and innovation for the good of the environment, consumers, workers and businesses alike,” said Dr. Amaryllis Verhoeven, Acting Director, Tourism, Textiles, Digital Transformation of Industry and Social Economy, European Commission, DG GROW, who will give the opening keynote.

“The urgency of the climate crisis and the critical need for social justice in supply chains places the apparel and textile sector at a pivotal moment of transformation,” said Andrew Martin, Cascale executive vice president.“As we navigate these changes, collaboration between policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders is essential to building a sustainable, competitive, and future-proof consumer goods industry. By focusing our efforts on more equitable participation and measurable progress, Cascale is laying the groundwork to ensure the sector thrives while contributing to the EU's broader goals of sustainability and consumer well-being. Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels provides a critical opportunity to shape the sustainability conversation for the coming decade, and build a more sustainable and equitable future.”

“Our partnership with Cascale is grounded in a shared commitment to helping apparel and consumer goods businesses make measurable progress on social and environmental sustainability and prepare for regulatory requirements," said Scott Raskin, CEO of Worldly. "We're providing companies with the critical data and insights they need to understand their impacts and make informed decisions to drive improvements. This collaboration is about empowering businesses to take meaningful steps forward, transforming their operations in ways that benefit both people and the planet."

The event's theme – "Policy Dialogue in Action: Finding Common Ground for a Sustainable Consumer Goods Industry" – speaks directly to the urgent need to collectively shape the future of sustainability. Cascale believes that regulation is essential to driving meaningful change and is working diligently to identify and address current and potential gaps between the Higg Index and evolving legislation with key stakeholders, including Worldly. At the Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels, attendees will engage in discussions with EU leadership, network with key policymakers and top industry leaders driving the regulatory agenda, and explore current and upcoming EU legislation. In addition to the December 4 event, which is open to the public, attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to participate in an immersive experience on December 5, hosted at the European Parliament. This special limited-availability side event, which is not open to media attendees, will include a private tour and a meet and greet with MEPs providing deeper legislative insights and networking opportunities.

"At Zalando, we encourage EU policymakers to establish a consistent regulatory framework that will not only enhance consumer trust but also provide more legal guidance for companies,” said Pascal Brun, Vice President of Sustainability and Diversity & Inclusion at Zalando, who will engage in a closing fireside chat.“Both the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) challenge the industry to set higher standards in measuring and mitigating environmental and social impacts. By embracing these directives, we aim to facilitate more informed choices for our customers, empowering them to make decisions that align with their values"

"The transition towards sustainability in the textile sector requires a technical and holistic approach, addressing all aspects of the industry,” said Marina Prados Espínola, Co-Director of the Policy Hub - Circularity for Apparel & Footwear.“At the Policy Hub - Circularity for Apparel & Footwear, we believe that implementing this transition must account for the diverse realities of the sector, with ongoing discussions on technical details to understand precise impacts and drive meaningful change. Events like the Cascale Brands & Retail Forum offer an invaluable opportunity to delve into policy developments and align with political priorities in the new EU agenda for textiles sustainability and circularity."

Additional speakers include: Magnus Dorsch, Head of Corporate Sustainability, About You; Dan Dionisie, Head of Unit, Company Law, DG JUST, European Commission; Matjaz Malgaj, Head of Unit, ESPR, DG ENV, European Commission; Romane Malysza, Public Affairs Strategist, Textile Exchange; Greta Koch, Parliamentary Assistant to MEP Axel Voss (EPP), European Parliament; Marie-Pierre Vedrenne (Renew), Member of the European Parliament; Katarzyna Sulisz, Senior Policy Officer, Federation of the European Sporting Goods Industry (FESI); Chelsea Murtha, Senior Director, Sustainability, AAFA; Dorothy Lovell, Garment and Footwear Lead, OECD Centre for Responsible Business Conduct; Krishna Manda, Vice President of Corporate Sustainability, Lenzing AG; John Armstrong, Chief Technology Officer, Worldly; Tom Mason, Senior Manager, Public Affairs & Stakeholder Engagement, SLCP; and Lisa Süss, Head of Industry Alignment, Fair Wear Foundation, among others. Please visit this page for more information or to register for the Brand & Retail Forum: Brussels 2024, sponsored by Worldly.

Cascale is the global nonprofit alliance empowering collaboration to drive equitable and restorative business practices in the consumer goods industry. Formerly known as the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cascale owns and develops the Higg Index, which is exclusively available on Worldly, the most comprehensive sustainability data and insights platform. Cascale unites over 300 retailers, brands, manufacturers, governments, academics, and NGO/nonprofit affiliates around the globe through one singular vision: To catalyze impact at scale and give back more than we take to the planet and its people.

