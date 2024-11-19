ONEOK Foundation Donates $100,000 To Wildfire Disaster Relief Program

North Dakota Wildfire Devastates Approximately 126,000 Acres; ONEOK Foundation Contributes to Relief for Impacted Cattle Producers

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ONEOK Foundation donated $100,000 to the North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) and the North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program. The relief fund, established to provide vital assistance and offset losses for impacted cattle producers following the historic North Dakota wildfires, has now reached $723,114.56 with the latest contribution.

Representatives from ONEOK, on behalf of the ONEOK Foundation, present the North Dakota Stockmen's Association and the North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation with a $100,000 donation to the Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program for impacted cattle producers following historic North Dakota wildfires.

In early October, extreme weather conditions contributed to the spread of multiple wildfires across North Dakota. The catastrophic fires burned approximately 126,000 acres.

"This relief program will provide financial support for cattle producers who have lost pasture, hay, fencing, building structures and livestock," said Julie Ellingson, executive vice president of the NDSA. "These contributions offer hope as those who were impacted begin the long rebuilding process."

Several first responders and volunteer firefighters, including many ONEOK employees, played a crucial role in protecting communities during the wildfires.

"We're honored to help support our neighboring ranchers and landowners who faced devastating losses," said Pierce H. Norton II, president and chief executive officer of ONEOK and chairman of the ONEOK Foundation Board of Directors. "The courage and commitment of the first responders, volunteers and employees who selflessly faced personal danger to protect our community demonstrated our Core Value of Service. I want to personally thank them for their efforts."

Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program

contributions have been critical to provide relief and facilitate early recovery efforts.

"ONEOK's significant contribution bolsters the relief effort and will go a long way in providing needed support to those in need," said Ellingson.

Organizations and individuals looking to contribute to the Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program can make donations directly through the North Dakota Stockmen's Foundation. Every contribution, regardless of size, will help provide critical support to those affected by the wildfires. For more information on how to donate or apply for relief, visit the NDSA website

or contact them directly at (701) 223-2522.

The NDSF is a 501(c)3 charitable organization, so gifts can be deducted as charitable contributions for income tax purposes. For more information about the Out of the Ashes Wildfire Disaster Relief Program or other ways to help, call (701) 223-2522 or visit

.

The NDSA is a 95-year-old beef cattle producers' trade organization that works to unite, protect, promote, educate and serve the state's beef industry. The NDSF is a charitable organization that supports the beef industry with scholarship, leadership, promotion, research and building projects and disaster relief. Together, the organizations have distributed more than three-quarters of a million dollars in direct aid to cattle producers recovering from catastrophic floods, blizzards and wildfires since 2009.