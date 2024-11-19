J Street Property Services Expands With Strategic Acquisition Of Hudson Peters' Property Management Division

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

J Street Property Services , a rapidly growing leader in third-party property management known for its client-centered and community-focused approach, proudly announces its of the property management division of Hudson Peters Commercial . This strategic expansion brings over one million square feet of office, multifamily, retail, and industrial space under J Street's management, further strengthening its footprint in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and bolstering its dedication to a culture-first approach in property management.

This acquisition aligns with J Street's mission to deliver high-quality management services that meet the unique needs of property owners and tenants. By integrating a talented team from Hudson Peters Commercial who share J Street's values and service philosophy, the acquisition ensures a seamless transition that benefits clients and employees alike.

"Our decision to acquire this portfolio is a commitment to grow with integrity, honoring our client relationships and core values," said

Shea Byers, CEO & Principal of J Street Property Services. "We are thrilled to welcome new clients and employees who share our vision for property management, service, and community impact."

With this acquisition, J Street welcomes six seasoned property management professionals from Hudson Peters Commercial. Known for their collaborative and client-focused expertise, these new team members will enhance J Street's reputation for integrity, accountability, and tenant and resident satisfaction.

Hudson Peters Commercial's clients will enjoy J Street's advanced technological resources while continuing to receive the high level of service they have come to expect. This acquisition allows J Street to leverage synergies across both portfolios, ultimately delivering increased efficiency, innovation, and value.

"This acquisition represents an important milestone for J Street as we grow with intention, focusing on properties and clients that align with our commitment to service excellence," added

Tommy Wells, COO & Principal at J Street Property Services. "We look forward to working closely with our new clients and ensuring a smooth transition."

