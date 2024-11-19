Cross Border Payment Solutions Launches To Help Businesses Take Control Of International Finance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Intent is pleased to announce the launch of Cross Border Payment Solutions (CBPS), a B2B comparison service aiming to optimise international finance for global businesses.



CBPS is focused on providing comparison and discovery of specialist cross-border payment products. Businesses could make savings as high as 2.5% of by achieving conversion fees as low as 0.5%*.



As an example, businesses with £/$500,000 annual cross border transaction volume could save in excess of £/$12,500 a year by choosing the right platform.



The cross border payments market is expected to hit $290 trillion by 2030 according to FXC Intelligence, fuelled by the increasingly global nature of trade and ecommerce. Further, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) estimates that the entire world GDP is sent every three days through the SWIFT network.



As an independent platform, Cross Border Payment Solutions offers clear, easy-to-digest insights into a range of solutions, including multi-currency business accounts and international payment gateways.



CBPS is specifically designed to help businesses operating in a variety of sectors, including:



Import/Export Businesses

Manufacturers

Healthcare Organizations

Ecommerce Companies

Travel Companies



Business owners and finance specialists can explore options for managing currency risk and discover fintech platforms to improve how their international finances are managed.



“The traditional methods of moving money across borders have not kept up with the demands of modern global business,” says Luke Eales, CEO of Intent.



“Our mission with CBPS is to simplify and streamline this process, providing businesses with faster, more cost-effective, and transparent payment solutions. CrossBorderPaymentSolutions is designed to help businesses unlock these benefits and gain a competitive edge in international markets.”



Visit CrossBorderPaymentSolutions today to explore options.



*based on an assumed baseline average cost of 3% exchange rate markup charged by traditional banks.







About Intent

Intent is a digital media company. We operate a handful of brands spanning international payments, embedded finance, investments & private wealth. Our aim is to connect customers to financial and payment services that exceed their expectations.

