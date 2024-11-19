I-95 Exit 3 Is Crucial For The Future Of Jasper County And South Carolina

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Harry Williams, Mayor of Hardeeville:



The future of our Jasper County region is my passion.

When I saw a recent article in The State newspaper highlighting the budget shortfalls facing nine major projects funded by the South Carolina Infrastructure Bank, I knew I needed to speak up and call on our state leaders yet again to help climb one last hurdle to the of a new Exit 3 on I-95.



As the news article chronicles, the long process to approve the Exit 3 project, and the pandemic inflationary pressures, have conspired to cause projected costs to increase over time.

This is regrettable, but it doesn't mean we should shrink back in pushing for what's best for Jasper County and our region.

If we care about our future and the next generation, we must remind our state leaders that a new Exit 3 is imperative for local growth and broader regional economic development in a part of South Carolina that - at times - has felt overlooked.



My home city of Hardeeville and Jasper County have taken significant steps in support of a new Exit 3. City officials have organized town hall meetings to inform residents about the project's benefits and actively solicited community feedback. These efforts not only fostered transparency but also built trust among citizens who recognized the potential of Exit 3 to transform the area economically.

The cost of the Exit 3 project alone is now $162 million. The rise in cost underscores the urgent need to stop waiting and take immediate action. The City, County, and project developers have already increased their financial contributions from $26.2 million in July 2020 to $79.3 million, representing 44 percent of the total cost. These figures reflect the commitment of local leaders to ensure the project moves forward, but they also highlight the pressing need for state support. With the I-95 widening project scheduled to go to bid early next year, it's critical that Exit 3 is approved and fully funded beforehand. Failing to secure this could lead to significantly higher costs, lengthy delays, or even risk the project being left out altogether. Delaying the project not only risks even higher costs but also jeopardizes economic opportunities that Jasper County cannot afford to lose.

State investment in rural infrastructure like Exit 3 is essential. Infrastructure serves as the backbone of economic development, providing the necessary support for businesses to thrive. The Chairman of the South Carolina Transportation Infrastructure Bank, John White has aptly identified the Exit 3/Riverport Development Project as "transformative" to our community.

Our project is positioned to open doors to future development, enhancing connectivity and accessibility for industries looking to establish themselves in our region. When discussing the new Exit 3, Gov. Henry McMaster described it as a "game changer for the Jasper County community and a game changer for the state." His comments reflect the positive momentum we can achieve through the completion of this project, as it will attract new industries, logistics operations, and residential growth, further enhancing Jasper County as a key player in South Carolina's economy.



What's more, as this year's active hurricane season comes to a close, it's critical to plan for emergency evacuations.

Another exit route on I-95 will provide a more efficient and effective means for residents and travelers to evacuate and stay safe. The revenue from the Jasper County Sales Tax Referendum that passed on November 5th will devote an additional $278.5M to evacuation routes leading to I-95.

By investing in this vital infrastructure, we are not only focused on economic growth but also the safety of our community, demonstrating our commitment to protecting our residents in the face of natural disasters.



The opportunity is now. If we act decisively on this project, we can avoid stalling the economic potential of an entire region. The Exit 3 project is shovel-ready to proceed with the SCDOT's widening of the first nine miles of I-95, and it will lay the groundwork for a prosperous future that benefits not just our community but the entire state of South Carolina. We, as a united people, have risen to every challenge for 248 years. It is time to come together and defeat this obstacle.



Contact:

Jeff Reeves, [email protected]

SOURCE Harry Williams

