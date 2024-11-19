(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Health Insurance for UAE Complementary and Alternative Therapy Size, Share and Trends Analysis Report by (Physiotherapy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Naturopathy, Psychology, Chiropractic, Acupuncture, Osteopathy) 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insurance for UAE complementary and alternative therapy market is anticipated to reach USD 469.51 million by 2030 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 17.17% from 2024 to 2030 The growth of the market can be attributed to increasing government initiatives and regulations expanding coverage for these treatments. The rising consumer demand for alternative therapies, combined with the wide availability of coverage plans and offerings, is supporting this growth. Furthermore, the growing preference for holistic and natural treatment options is further driving the expansion of the market.



The increasing demand for natural treatment options in the UAE is restructuring the insurance setting for CAM therapies. As awareness grows and consumer preferences shift toward holistic health solutions, insurance providers are responding by incorporating these therapies into their coverage plans. This evolution reflects a broader acceptance of CAM in the healthcare system, driven by demographic trends and government initiatives aimed at enhancing the overall health & wellness of the population. For instance, EBP in Dubai now includes coverage for treatments, such as homeopathy & Ayurveda, making these services more accessible to low-income residents. In addition, insurance providers, such as Oman Insurance Company, are now covering a wide range of CAM therapies, including homeopathy, Ayurveda, and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM). This coverage is offered through networks of recognized clinics, making these therapies more accessible to the public.

Health Insurance For UAE Complementary And Alternative Therapy Market Report Highlights

On the basis of treatment, the physiotherapy segment held the largest market share in 2023. This is attributed to the growing population, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-related musculoskeletal disorders, and enhanced health coverage due to government initiatives improving accessibility and reducing out-of-pocket costs.

The homeopathy segment is projected to experience the fastest growth due to its potential to lower hospitalization duration, medication use, and overall healthcare costs, alongside its effectiveness in enhancing well-being and managing chronic conditions, driving rising patient interest and demand for coverage. For instance, in September 2022, Policybazaar partnered with Adamjee Insurance to offer comprehensive health coverage to Pakistani nationals in the UAE. This partnership aims to facilitate access to inclusive health coverage plans for their dependents, covering both UAE and Pakistan, through Policybazaar. The leading players in the Health Insurance for UAE Complementary and Alternative Therapy market include:

