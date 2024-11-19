Lavishibrows Celebrates Consecutive Wins: Orlando's Best Permanent Makeup 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAVISHiBROWS of Winter Garden, FL adds to growing list of awards, winning Orlando's Best Permanent Makeup for the second year in a row.

WINTER GARDEN, FL, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LAVISHiBROWS in historic downtown Winter Garden has been awarded "Orlando's Best Permanent Makeup" for the second year in a row. Owned by Amanda Huss, LAVISHiBROWS has emerged as a clear leader in permanent cosmetics.As a Board Certified permanent makeup artist with over 20yrs experience, Amanda's credentials stand out. Glowing client reviews speak to her work, combining precision and creativity to deliver personalized and natural-looking results.This award complements an impressive collection that underlines the widespread recognition LAVISHiBROWS has earned in recent years:.Best of Winter Garden (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024).Orlando's Best (2023, 2024).Best of Central Florida (2021, 2022, 2023).Best of Florida (2022, 2023, 2024)“I am honored to receive these awards and really grateful to be part of our community,” Amanda Huss shared.“My focus has always been getting to know my clients, so I can better understand what they're looking for. I think everyone is uniquely beautiful, and I feel privileged to bring beauty and confidence into the lives of so many amazing people.”LAVISHiBROWS Permanent Makeup services include:.Microblading & Ombre Powder Brows.Permanent Eyeliner.Permanent Lip Blush.Scalp Micropigmentation.3D Areola (post-mastectomy).Stretch mark & Scar CamouflageSchedule a complimentary consultation with Amanda to explore permanent makeup and develop a personalized treatment plan.About LAVISHiBROWSLAVISHiBROWS is located at 160 S Main St in Winter Garden, FL. Amanda Huss specializes in permanent makeup and clinical aesthetics that include plasma fibroblast, plasma channeling, microneedling, mesotherapy, advanced custom facials and chemical peels. Dr. Thomas Phipps provides advanced procedures for Botox and injectables, Mary Lawrence & Christina Hensley offer a full menu of massage services, and Monroe Treacy adds lash extensions, facials and waxing. Together, they have curated a dynamic menu of beauty and wellness, welcoming clients into the charming 1920's historic Winter Garden home of LAVISHiBROWS.LAVISHiBROWS |

