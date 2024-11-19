Cido Exits Stealth, Launching Indexer That Sets New Industry Standards For Speed, Efficiency, And Scalability

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Breakthrough promises low query latency, built-in scalability, and chain-agnostic architecture

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Cido , the real-time blockchain indexer for the next generation of decentralized applications (dApps), today exits stealth and announces the launch of its state-of-the-art onchain infrastructure. Poised to dramatically improve the way developers and enterprises interact with onchain data, Cido's data querying protocol addresses critical pain points with its speed, efficiency, and scalability.

Built for both EVM and non-EVM networks, Cido is future-proofed for high-throughput chains, has minimal hardware requirements, and features technical improvements like parallelized processing, bulk indexing, state caching, and pre-computation. The indexer is engineered to handle high levels of TPS without compromising performance, enabling it to scale as the industry evolves. On Ethereum Mainnet, for example, Cido can index the entire chain 100x faster than competitors, it provides an average of 25x speed improvement on single queries as compared with The Graph, and it maintains a 7x advantage when running six queries concurrently.

Cido's strategic launch partners include Liquify (RPC node provider), Influx (Onchain Asset Ecosystem powered by SuperNova Ventures), DataHive (On-Device AI Agent), Equo AI (Open Source AI models) and Spielworks (web3 gaming company).

Optimizing its architecture to avoid waiting in the "hot" path, Cido reduces dependency on the speed of RPC calls, ensuring faster, more stable indexing across networks. Pre-computing blocks enables multi-threaded processing, boosting throughput and efficiency. Bulk indexing hundreds of blocks simultaneously reduces overhead and lowers cost. State caching between transactions further enhances indexing performance, saving time and resources for developers handling complex data.

"Many indexers simply can't keep up with today's demands," says Mike West, CEO of Cido. "Waiting days or weeks to sync historical blockchain data can cripple development timelines, while query latency can render many applications and businesses useless and unprofitable. Cido is built to keep up with data flows at the speed of now."

As the "Proof of Truth" indexer, Cido has made data integrity a cornerstone of their solution. While caching state to enable rapid querying, it ensures the accuracy of that data by requiring proof of its indexing. This makes verifying data quick and easy, ensuring users can trust the information they receive without compromising on performance.

Engineered for usability, Cido is a modular solution that allows developers to change their indexer without altering their codebase, significantly reducing development overhead and future-proofing applications. This flexibility is further enhanced by a chain-agnostic architecture featuring parallelized processing designed to work seamlessly across all major chains and networks.

"We've designed Cido as the indexer for the future," adds Tyler Hawkes, Chief Technical Officer of Cido. "As the world comes onchain and transaction volumes increase by orders of magnitude, Cido ensures that apps, projects, and developers can keep pace with the growing demands of both users and developers."

Cido is set to improve a wide range of applications that rely on real-time onchain data feeds for optimal performance and user experience. From decentralized apps like DEXs, block scanners, wallets, DePIN storage networks, and decentralized social media, to artificial intelligence, oracles, market making, and even high-frequency trading, Cido offers those building in crypto a novel, high-performance solution for accessing the increasing amount of information available onchain.

Cido's launch marks a significant milestone in crypto data provisioning, unlocking new possibilities for innovation and efficiency onchain.

For more information about Cido, visit .

About Cido

Cido is a high-performance, low-latency indexing and querying protocol designed for efficient and reliable real-time blockchain data retrieval. Cido offers scalability, customizability, and blockchain-agnostic parallelized processing to achieve unprecedented speed. Built to address critical challenges like network latency, RPC dependency, and inefficiency, Cido's modular, chain-agnostic architecture is engineered for the high-throughput future demands of Web3 and its next generation of decentralized applications.

Press Contact

Frank Spence

[email protected]

(415) 294-1157

SOURCE Cido

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED