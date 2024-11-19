Highline Honored With Prestigious Business Of The Year Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PUEBLO WEST,
Colo., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 16th, the Pueblo West Chamber of Commerce hosted its highly anticipated annual dinner, a celebration of community and business excellence. With an '80s-inspired theme, the event was vibrant, well-attended, and filled with camaraderie. Among the evening's highlights was the announcement of Highline as the recipient of the Business of the Year Award -a prestigious honor recognizing the company's exceptional contributions to the community and its active involvement through the chamber and local initiatives.
Continue Reading
Highline team members pose for a group photo at the annual Pueblo West Chamber dinner, where they proudly accepted the Business of the Year award.
The award was accepted by Highline CEO Rob Mills, who expressed his gratitude on behalf of the company. Joining him on stage were Sales Manager Troy English and Community Relations Specialist Emily Briggs, who have played instrumental roles in fostering Highline's connection with the Pueblo West community.
"This award is a reflection of the collective efforts of our entire team," said Rob Mills during his acceptance speech. "We are proud to be a part of such a dynamic and supportive community, and we remain committed to making a positive impact."
Highline's recognition as Business of the Year underscores its dedication to more than just delivering quality services-it highlights its passion for building lasting relationships and giving back to the communities it serves. From participating in local events to spearheading community-focused initiatives, Highline is dedicated to being a true community partner.
Congratulations to the entire Highline team for this well-deserved honor, and here's to continued success and collaboration in the years ahead!
ABOUT
HIGHLINE:
At Highline, we believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline's heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Michigan, Nebraska and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide 1-10 Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved and unhappily served.
Press Release Content Owners:
Highline Chief Marketing Officer: Lynn Hall
Phone #: 678-770-0059
Email Address: [email protected]
Highline Director of Marketing: Lea Burns
Phone #: 603-785-6804
Email Address: [email protected]
Highline CEO: Rob Mills
Phone #: 404-353-8720
Email Address: [email protected]
SOURCE Highline
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN19112024003732001241ID1108902711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.