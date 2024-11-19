Dynamic Father-Son Team Phillip & Michael Caruso Make Power Move To Christie's Southern California

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christie's International Southern California is proud to announce that seasoned real estate professionals Michael Caruso and Phillip Caruso have joined the firm's Orange County division, bringing their exceptional track record and expertise to Newport Beach and the coastal Orange County market.With over 34 years of success and more than $1.125 billion in career sales, Michael Caruso is a renowned figure in the luxury real estate space. His son and business partner, Phillip Caruso, has firmly established himself as a top agent in Newport Beach, Corona del Mar, Laguna Beach, and Dana Point. Ranked among the top 1% of agents in Orange County with over $500 million in career sales since 2013, Phillip was recently named one of The Wall Street Journal's Top 250 Agent Teams in California.The Caruso duo has made a powerful impact in the industry, combining their extensive market knowledge, real estate expertise, and passion for client service. A second-generation agent, Phillip grew up immersed in the world of real estate, and together with his father successfully led The Agency's Orange County offices while growing the Caruso Group into one of the region's most respected real estate teams."We're excited to align our vision, integrity, and expertise in design and development with Christie's International Real Estate Southern California," said Phillip Caruso. His comprehensive market knowledge, particularly in coastal properties, has positioned him as a trusted advisor for investors and developers, providing expert guidance from inception to completion on property restoration and construction.Although experts in the luxury segment, Phillip and the Caruso Group service a multitude of price categories from first-time home buyers to the most seasoned investors. They firmly believe in long-term relationships, hyper-local community knowledge, and a white-glove service experience. "We grow with our clients and their families," Phillip said, emphasizing their long-term relationships and commitment to exceptional service and advisement."A Newport Beach local, Phillip is passionate about the coast and the active lifestyle it provides, especially from the surf spots to the golf courses. When he's not serving his clients in real estate, he cherishes time with his wife, their two children, and their labradoodle.Michael Caruso's storied career began with founding his own boutique offices in Laguna Niguel and Irvine, where he sold over $600 million in luxury coastal properties. His successful track record led him to serve as Broker of Record for The Agency, overseeing 39 offices across California and leading their Orange County divisions. With an additional $517 million in sales alongside Phillip over the last decade, the Carusos have cemented themselves as a formidable father-son team in Orange County real estate.Certified as a Residential Specialist and Luxury Home Marketing Specialist, Michael has served as President of the Orange County Association of Realtors. Well-respected by both local agents and clients, his dedication to the industry, combined with his approachable nature and problem-solving skills, has been the cornerstone of his success.“We're thrilled to join Christie's, a legendary firm with a prestigious collection of successful seasoned agents who take pride in their commitment to the craft." said Michael Caruso. "This is an environment we thrive in. Aligned to a brand with true real estate heritage, we feel back at home."As they embark on this exciting new chapter with Christie's International Real Estate Southern California, Michael and Phillip Caruso are ready to continue delivering exceptional service, expertise, and results for their clients, with Michael affirming, "The best is yet to come."About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visitAbout Christie's International Real Estate:Christie's International Real Estate is a premier global network specializing in luxury properties, connecting discerning buyers and sellers worldwide. With over 30 years of success in marketing high-value properties, Christie's offers unparalleled services through an invitation-only network of top brokerage firms across nearly 50 countries. Partnered exclusively with Christie's auction house, clients enjoy unique access to auctions, private sales, appraisals, and exclusive marketing opportunities at global events and Christie's venues.

