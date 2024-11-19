Punjab Records Increase Of 1.4 Quintals In Average Paddy Yield Per Hectare: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 19 (IANS) Punjab and Farmers Welfare Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Tuesday said as per the results of crop cutting experiments (CCEs) conducted by the Agriculture Department an increase of 1.4 quintals has been observed in the average paddy yield per hectare in the state this season.

A total of 2174 CCEs to be conducted, the results of 1,863 CCEs have reported yield stands at 6,878 kg per hectare, up from 6,740 kg per hectare during the kharif season of last year. This figure includes both non-Basmati and Basmati varieties of paddy.

Currently, 97 per cent of the paddy harvesting has been completed in the state.

Sharing information about the ongoing wheat sowing, he said 27 lakh hectares have been sown under wheat, with a target set at 35 lakh hectares.

“This indicates that the sowing process is progressing well, with approximately 77 per cent of the target area already covered. The remaining area is expected to be sown before the end of this month, ensuring that the agricultural schedule stays on track for the season,” he said.

Regarding the status of fertilisers, Khudian said the state currently has a total availability of 4.20 lakh metric tons (LMT) of diammonium phosphate (DAP) and 0.55 LMT of other phosphatic fertilisers, which serve as alternatives to DAP.

“This is against a total requirement of 4.82 LMT of DAP. This means that around 99 per cent of the required DAP and other phosphatic fertilisers are available in the state, ensuring that our farmers have the necessary resources for optimal crop production. Punjab has requested an additional 10,000 MT of DAP in the coming three-four days, and approximately 44,000 MT of DAP is currently in transit,” he said.

The minister said the Agriculture Department is dedicated to supporting farmers through various programs and initiatives aimed at ensuring a prosperous agricultural sector.

The department has been making efforts to guide farmers in the sowing of Rabi crops in the state, demonstrating a strong focus on enhancing agricultural productivity and addressing the needs of the farming community.