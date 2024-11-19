Bank Director's 2025 Bank M&A Survey: A Cautiously Optimistic Outlook

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Senior executives and board members anticipate a potential rebound in M&A activity.

Today, Bank Director , the leading information resource for directors and officers of institutions nationwide, released the results of its 2025 Bank M&A Survey . As the navigates a complex landscape of rising interest rates and regulatory challenges, a sense of optimism is emerging regarding future M&A activity. Bank Director's 2025 Bank M&A Survey , sponsored by Crowe LLP, reveals that bank leaders are increasingly open to strategic acquisitions to drive growth and enhance their competitive position.

"The general sentiment in the industry is that M&A is back on the table," says Patrick Vernon, a strategy and transaction advisory senior manager at Crowe. "Banks have been actively restructuring their balance sheets, which has improved valuations and created opportunities for strategic deals."

More than a third of respondents believe between 100 and 150 in a calendar year would be appropriate for the industry, while 29% put it at fewer than 100. "Until fairly recently, it was not unusual to see 200 or more deals in a year," says Kevin Brand, strategy and transaction advisory partner at

Crowe. He adds that factors like pricing, regulatory approvals and post-merger integration efforts have forced banks to be more strategic about which deals make the most sense.

Yet despite the growing optimism, deposit costs continue to challenge bank profitability, according to 72% of respondents. Fortunately, that percentage should improve if the Federal Reserve continues to cut interest rates. The Bank M&A survey was fielded in September 2024, with most respondents taking part before the Federal Open Market Committee moved to cut rates by 50 basis points later that month; 60% expect lower core deposit costs in such a scenario.

"Anecdotally, bankers are factoring further cuts in interest rates into their expectations for 2025, which should relieve pressures on deposit costs," says Emily McCormick, vice president of editorial & research at Bank Director. "However, uncertainty lingers as loan portfolios reprice, raising concerns about credit quality and potential impacts on bank earnings."

Bank M&A Survey Key Findings:



Increased Appetite for M&A: Forty-three percent of bank leaders are very or somewhat likely to acquire another bank by the end of 2025, up from 35% in the previous year.

Strategic Drivers: Scale to drive technology investments and geographic expansion are the top factors driving acquisition strategies.

Improved Valuations: A majority (55%) of publicly traded bank executives believe their stock is attractive enough to pursue acquisitions, reflecting a more favorable valuation environment.

Regulatory Challenges: While M&A activity is poised for a rebound, regulatory compliance costs and the increased compliance burden remain significant obstacles to profitability and organic growth. Cautious Optimism: Despite these challenges, bank leaders are cautiously optimistic about the future, with many expecting lower core deposit costs as the Fed eases interest rates.

Bank Director's 2025 Bank M&A Survey provides valuable insights into the evolving landscape of bank M&A, organic growth and profitability. To view the full report and additional findings , please visit Bank Director.

