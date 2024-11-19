Minister Of State For International Cooperation Meets President, CEO Of International Rescue Committee
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for International Cooperation HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad, met Tuesday with the President and CEO of the International Rescue Committee (IRC), HE David Miliband, who is on a visit to the country.
The meeting discussed cooperation ties between the State of Qatar and IRC and ways to strengthen them, particularly in the Gaza Strip, Syria and other countries.
Both sides shared perspectives on IRC-led efforts in conflict zones, as well as a range of topics of shared interest.
