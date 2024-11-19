Caratlane Launches Its First International Store In The USA: A New Milestone In Connecting With Customers Globally

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MUMBAI, India, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CaratLane, India's leading omnichannel jewelry brand, proudly announces the opening of its first-ever international store in New Jersey, officially launched on 27th October. This expansion is a significant step in CaratLane's mission to bring beautiful, everyday jewelry to customers worldwide while remaining connected to its Indian culture and values.

Inauguration

event

on

19th

November

Introducing CaratLane's first ever Global store in New Jersey, U.S.A.

On the 19th of November, CaratLane will host an official inauguration ceremony for the New

Jersey store, marking it a milestone moment for the brand. The ceremony will witness the

honorable presence of Mr. Binaya Srikanta Pradhan, Consul General of India in New York, and Mr. Wesley Matthews, President of Choose New Jersey, joining

CaratLane

on

its

special

occasion. Their presence underscores the importance of this milestone occasion for

CaratLane and

the

Indian community

in

New

Jersey.

Saumen Bhaumik, Managing Director & CEO of CaratLane, shared his thoughts on this momentous occasion: "As the holiday season approaches, we're thrilled to open our first-ever global store – in New Jersey, USA. While we've been serving our US customers online for some time, this new store allows us to offer a complete omnichannel experience. With over 300 stores in India, we are deeply grateful for the love and trust our customers have shown us, giving us the confidence to expand internationally."

This new store in New Jersey represents the beginning of CaratLane's global journey, making its stunning collections of contemporary Indian jewelry accessible to customers just in time for the holiday

season. CaratLane's vision has always been to make beautiful jewelry available to everyone, and this is an exciting step forward.

The store provides customers the opportunity to experience CaratLane's signature designs firsthand-from the largest collection of diamond mangalsutras to elegant everyday wear fine jewelry designs. To make each piece unique, customers can also enjoy personalized engraving services at the store.

With

the

festive

spirit in

the

air,

the

New

Jersey

store

is

ready

to

bring

an

extra

sparkle

to

the

upcoming holiday season. CaratLane's commitment to blending the convenience of online shopping with in-store experiences continues to drive its success. Whether customers are-shopping online, visiting the store, or using the

CaratLane Live service to explore

jewelry in real-time from home-CaratLane is dedicated to making jewelry shopping effortless and enjoyable.

About

CaratLane

CaratLane, in partnership with Tanishq, is India's first omnichannel jewelry brand. Founded in 2008, CaratLane has set out to offer beautiful, affordable jewelry that celebrates the individuality of the modern woman. With over 300 stores across India and its first global store in the USA, CaratLane is a brand that blends tradition with innovation, creating a shopping experience that's personal and effortless.

CaratLane's mission is to help people express emotions through its unique designs and technological innovations, aiming to be part of every significant celebration in modern life.

As a subsidiary of Titan Company Limited, CaratLane benefits from its partnership with India's leading jeweler, Tanishq. This collaboration enables CaratLane to grow as India's 21st-century jewelry brand, providing a distinct shopping experience that aligns with contemporary values and lifestyles.

Known for its signature jewelry-buying experience across all platforms, CaratLane has

pioneered features like CaratLane Live-an online live shopping experience-and Try at Home-where customers can try their favorite designs from the comfort of their home without any obligation to buy. CaratLane also offers a Solitaire Lounge in its stores, where a skilled team assists customers in finding the perfect diamond jewelry.





SOURCE CaratLane

