Aquant Named To Fast Company’S Fourth Annual List Of The Next Big Things In Tech

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) List Recognizes Groundbreaking Advancements Redefining the Way We Work and Live

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aquant, the leader of AI for customer service, specializing in manufacturers, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging that has a profound impact for industries-from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

This year, 138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, or research teams are featured for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. While not all technologies are available in the market yet, each is reaching key milestones to have a proven impact in the next five years.

Aquant offers an all-encompassing AI-powered solution designed to elevate service teams across sectors such as manufacturing, medical devices, industrial machinery, among others. Aquant's Service Co-Pilot empowers service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents to bridge the Service Expertise GapTM through expert-level, scenario-specific recommendations. Leveraging deep analysis of a company's service data and expert insights, Service Co-Pilot delivers precise guidance that factors in user skill level, problem complexity, and equipment status for optimal problem-solving.

With Service Co-Pilot, service teams benefit from a continuously evolving AI model that learns from real-world data and feedback, improving troubleshooting accuracy, and enabling proactive maintenance. Aquant's solutions foster effective training and drive growth opportunities, positioning service as a strategic asset that contributes directly to business success.

“This recognition by Fast Company is a testament to our team's commitment to staying ahead in a crowded AI market,” said Assaf Melochna, President and Co-founder of Aquant.“While companies like Salesforce and Microsoft offer one-size-fits-all solutions, our technology learns directly from your top experts, going beyond standard documentation to capture and analyze unique insights from their notes and real-world experiences. This enables Service Copilot to deliver personalized recommendations tailored to the specific challenges of a company's machinery, reducing guesswork and enhancing service operations.”

“The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near- and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors,” says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.“Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems.”

Click here to see the final list.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Aquant

Aquant provides AI-powered tools that empower service teams in industries like manufacturing, medical devices, and industrial machinery to work smarter and more efficiently. The platform helps service leaders, field technicians, and contact center agents bridge the Service Expertise GapTM by delivering expert-level recommendations tailored to each specific scenario. Aquant analyzes a company's service data and expert insights, offering guidance that considers factors like skill level, problem complexity, and equipment state, ensuring precision and relevance. By continuously learning from real-world data and feedback, Aquant not only enhances troubleshooting but also enables proactive maintenance, effective training, and growth opportunities, giving each stakeholder in the service lifecycle the tools they need to make informed decisions. Discover more at .

PR Contact:

Micaela McPadden

...

201-694-9719