UNPACKED Launches 'Stars Of David With Elon Gold,' A New Comedy Podcast Celebrating Jewish Life

Release Date: Nov 19, 2024 Podcast Debuts today with Weekly Episodes on Judaism, Humor, and Jewish Identity, hosted by Elon with special guests

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- UNPACKED, a division of OpenDor Media, is proud to announce the launch of its newest podcast, Stars of David with Elon , with the generous support of Joleen and Mitch Julis and JLTV. This limited, 8-part series, hosted by renowned comedian Elon Gold and supported by Eli Leonard, will resonate with people of all ages, and aims to reach young Jews, particularly those looking for relatable, modern takes on their heritage.In each episode, Gold and Leonard explore the highs and lows of Jewish life through laughter and candid conversations with a range of special guests that range from familiar icons to emerging Gen Z voices. The first two episodes premiere today, and feature Shai Davidai, a prominent voice in the fight against antisemitism on college campuses over the past year, and Montana Tucker, a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, activist, and social media creator who uses her platform to advocate for Jews and Israel. The series is available on all podcast platforms, as well as on YouTube in full video format."I'm thrilled to bring this podcast to life," says Elon Gold. "It's a mix of everything I love-laughing, kvetching, and celebrating the joy of being Jewish, alongside some truly incredible guests." Rivky Stern, Head of Podcasts at UNPACKED, added: "We don't just want to make people laugh; we want them to think. Elon's comedy, deeply rooted in his love for Israel and Judaism, is the perfect way to bring these big ideas to our audience in a fun way.”About OpenDor MediaFor well over a decade, OpenDor Media has been at the forefront of producing engaging, informative, and inspiring Jewish- and Israel-related educational media, bringing ideas, values, and stories to life for a global audience of millions. Through a network of educational institutions, communal organizations, and digital channels, OpenDor Media enhances the understanding and enduring personal connection of young Jews and their peers to Judaism, Israel, and the Jewish people.

