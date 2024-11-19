Premier Truck Rental Promotes Dawn Black To Chief Human Resources Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Wayne, IN, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Truck Rental (PTR) is proud to announce the of Dawn Black to Chief Human Resources Officer. With over 25 years as a human resource leader and over five years of dedicated service at PTR, Dawn has been instrumental in the company's substantial growth and success, having tripled the staff, led the hiring initiative and culture transfer of a second facility, and cultivated a company culture that seamlessly connects team members across multiple locations and remote environments.

Dawn began her human resources career at Weaver Popcorn, where she developed a foundation in talent management and employee relations. She then spent 6 years as HR Manager at Guardian Automotive, followed by over 6 years as Director of HR at Matilda Jane Clothing, where she expanded her expertise in workforce development and organizational growth.

Since joining PTR, Dawn has grown from Director of Human Resources to Vice President of HR and now Chief HR Officer (CHRO). Her tenure at Premier Truck Rental has been marked by significant contributions to talent acquisition, workforce planning, and creating a company culture that values unity and inclusivity across all teams.

Dawn's promotion underscores PTR's commitment to serving its employees by fostering a supportive, inclusive environment for growth and success. "As an organization, we believe that serving our employees is paramount," said Dawn. "Being promoted to Chief Human Resources Officer at Premier Truck Rental is a tremendous honor. I'm excited to continue fostering an environment where our people can succeed, grow, and feel empowered daily."

Holding the Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) and Society for Human Resource Management Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) credentials, Dawn brings an impressive breadth of expertise to her new role. With this promotion, Premier Truck Rental is excited to build upon the momentum Dawn has generated and continue setting new standards in employee experience and organizational culture.

About Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental is a trusted fleet rental solutions provider committed to precision and reliability. With over 30 years of industry expertise and a decade of service under the PTR banner, our family-owned company operates from locations in Indiana and Texas. Being named fourth in NAFA's Top 100 Commercial Fleets of America for two consecutive years, PTR specializes in customized work trucks and trailers, catering to construction and utility contractors nationwide. You can count on PTR for exceptional service and expertly crafted rental solutions.

