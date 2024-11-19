New Graphic Novel 'Pushing Buttons' By Ursula Blix Unveils Workplace Comedy With A Futuristic Twist

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pushing Buttons Cover

Pushing Buttons Interior 1

Pushing Buttons Interior 2

Danish Artist Ursula Blix Makes a Stunning Solo Debut with Pushing Buttons, A Whimsical Look at Friendship, Work, and the Mysteries of the Modern Machine

ST. JOHN'S, NL, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ursula Blix invites readers into the quirky and captivating world of Pushing Buttons , her solo debut graphic novel. This slice-of-life story is set in a not-so-distant future where humdrum workplaces and mysterious machines set the stage for a tale of friendship, loyalty, and the frustrations of office life.In Pushing Buttons, we meet Margit, a new employee in Department C11, whose first day at her new job comes with a lot of questions, especially around the peculiar 3AZ machine. As Margit quickly learns, asking questions isn't exactly encouraged. With her best friend Chloe as her supervisor, Margit is ready to face the challenges of her job and dodge an impending eviction notice. But as workplace dynamics and friendship boundaries blur, Margit finds herself at a crossroads between camaraderie and compliance.Ursula Blix, an emerging voice in Danish graphic novels, uses Pushing Buttons to paint a humorous and poignant picture of modern office life, capturing the little oddities and complex dynamics that come with working alongside close friends.Blix's distinctive art style and sharp wit make Pushing Buttons a delightful read, as readers are invited to turn knobs, pull levers, and push buttons-no whistling allowed! Pushing Buttons marks her first foray into graphic novels, promising readers an insightful journey that balances humor with subtle social commentary.Pushing Buttons is set to hit shelves May 20th, 2025. The graphic novel will be available through Amazon and all major retailers.For Media Inquiries, Review Copies, or to arrange an Interview with Ursula Blix, Please Contact: ...Based in Canada, Black Panel Press specializes in international graphic novels that challenge and expand the storytelling possibilities of the medium. With a commitment to publishing transformative narratives, Black Panel Press connects readers globally with powerful, thought-provoking works.

Andrew Benteau

Black Panel Press

+1 647-250-0476

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.