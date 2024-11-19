Ileasepro Launches Cost-Effective Advisor Program For CPA And Accounting Firms Supporting Clients With Lease Compliance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New Partnership Program Helps CPA Firms Deliver Efficient ASC 842 Compliance Solutions for Clients with Modest Lease Portfolios

- John Meedzan, Managing Partner of iLease Management LLCBEVERLY, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- iLease Management LLC, the parent company of iLeasePro , a leading cloud-based lease accounting and management solution, is pleased to introduce its new Advisor Program . Specifically tailored for CPA and accounting firms that support clients with smaller lease portfolios, the Advisor Program provides a cost-effective way for firms to offer reliable ASC 842 compliance while enhancing their own services and profitability.As lease accounting standards evolve, many small and medium-sized companies are finding it challenging to manage compliance effectively, particularly if they have limited lease portfolios that don't justify the high cost of traditional software. iLeasePro's Advisor Program is designed to meet this need by giving CPA firms an affordable, intuitive tool that simplifies the lease accounting process and provides a competitive advantage. The program emphasizes affordability, ease of use, and automation, allowing both firms and their clients to benefit from streamlined compliance.Simple, Efficient Compliance for ASC 842The adoption of ASC 842 has brought new complexities to lease accounting, requiring companies to recognize leases on their balance sheets. CPA firms play a critical role in guiding clients through these requirements, especially those with smaller lease portfolios who may lack in-house resources. iLeasePro's Advisor Program offers these firms a streamlined, user-friendly platform that automates much of the compliance process.With iLeasePro, accounting firms can bypass manual calculations and reduce reliance on spreadsheets, allowing them to generate accurate amortization schedules, classification tests, and journal entries. This focus on automation and simplification enables CPA firms to spend less time on compliance tasks and more on higher-value advisory services, increasing productivity and profitability.“Our Advisor Program gives CPA and accounting firms an affordable, efficient solution for managing ASC 842 compliance for clients with smaller lease portfolios,” said John Meedzan, Managing Partner at iLeasePro.“With this program, firms can manage their multiple clients and enhance their service offerings, add value for clients, and improve efficiency while keeping costs low.”Key Benefits of the iLeasePro Advisor ProgramThe iLeasePro Advisor Program is uniquely tailored to the needs of CPA and accounting firms, providing several valuable benefits:- Cost-Effective Compliance Solution: iLeasePro offers a low-cost alternative to traditional, high-priced lease accounting software, making it feasible for CPA firms to support clients with smaller lease portfolios without compromising compliance accuracy.- Full Access to Core Lease Accounting Features: Advisor firms can leverage iLeasePro's essential features, including ASC 842 lease classification wizard, automated journal entries and amortization schedules, and financial disclosure reporting. The platform is versatile enough to handle real estate, equipment, and vehicle leases in a single system, accommodating the varied needs of clients.- Comprehensive Training and Resources: Partners receive detailed training and ongoing resources, allowing CPA firms to quickly master iLeasePro's platform. This helps firms efficiently support clients with ASC 842 compliance and address any technical questions.- Referral Revenue Opportunities: The Advisor Program includes referral incentives, offering firms an additional revenue stream by introducing clients to iLeasePro's reliable lease accounting solution.- Dedicated Partner Support: iLeasePro's dedicated support team assists Advisor partners with onboarding, feature guidance, and troubleshooting to ensure a seamless transition for clients.Partnering with iLeasePro allows CPA and accounting firms to enhance client relationships, improve service value, and streamline lease accounting processes without the burden of high software costs.Competitive Edge for CPA FirmsiLeasePro's Advisor Program gives CPA firms a competitive advantage by enabling them to offer specialized lease compliance support at an affordable rate. Unlike many lease accounting solutions that cater to large portfolios with high subscription costs, iLeasePro's Advisor Program is optimized for clients with smaller lease holdings. This affordability empowers CPA firms to serve a broader range of clients, including those with budget constraints who may hesitate to invest in full-scale lease accounting systems.Built to meet ASC 842 standards, iLeasePro helps CPA firms support clients across diverse sectors, from real estate and healthcare to transportation and non-profits. The platform's intuitive design allows clients to adopt the system with minimal disruption, enabling CPA firms to strengthen client relationships by delivering a solution tailored to their needs.“We understand that many clients of CPA firms have smaller lease portfolios, which are often underserved by costly, complex software,” said Meedzan.“Our Advisor Program is designed for these clients, giving CPA firms the tools and support they need to deliver reliable compliance services and add value.”Seamless Onboarding and Ongoing SupportiLeasePro understands that implementing new software can be challenging. That's why the Advisor Program includes comprehensive onboarding support. iLeasePro's team works closely with partner firms, assisting with initial setup through ongoing training so that partners have everything they need to use the platform effectively. In addition to live support, iLeasePro offers tutorials, a knowledge base, and responsive customer service, empowering CPA firms to address client needs confidently.With secure, cloud-based technology, iLeasePro protects client data while ensuring compliance with the latest lease accounting regulations. This level of support and security helps CPA firms give their clients peace of mind regarding data safety and regulatory adherence.How to Join the iLeasePro Advisor ProgramCPA and Accounting firms interested in joining the iLeasePro Advisor Program can contact the iLeasePro team at 1-888-351-4606, send us an email at ... or visit our website at iLeasePro Advisor Program Info for more information. The iLeasePro team is available to discuss program details, partnership options, and answer any questions to help firms understand how iLeasePro can support their clients' lease compliance needs.About iLeaseProiLeasePro, developed by iLease Management LLC, is a leading cloud-based lease management and lease accounting solution designed to simplify ASC 842 compliance. Ideal for organizations with real estate, equipment, and vehicle leases, iLeasePro provides a user-friendly, cost-effective solution for managing lease accounting. With flexible subscription options, iLeasePro is committed to supporting companies of all sizes in streamlining their lease compliance processes.

