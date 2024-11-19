Zelensky Orders Production Of 3,000 Missiles, 30,000 Long-Range Drones In 2025

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that manufacturers will be required to produce at least 30,000 long-range drones and 3,000 missiles and missile-drones in 2025.

The head of state made the statement while presenting Ukraine's Internal Resilience Plan in the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We are accelerating all efforts related to drone production. Next year, Ukraine will produce at least 30,000 long-range drones. Our goal is to manufacture at least 3,000 cruise missiles and missile-drones. As we did this year, we will fully meet the targets for the production and supply of all other types of drones next year," Zelensky said.

He also highlighted ongoing work on Ukraine's missile program, which, although classified, has already yielded promising results.

"As for our missile program, many, especially the Russians, are already familiar with our Ukrainian Neptunes. But we've also made long-range versions of the Neptunes. [...] I am proud of our Ukrainian developers and missile manufacturers," Zelensky said.

Earlier this year, Ukrainian manufacturers produced the first hundred missiles and successfully scaled up mass production of the R-360 Neptune cruise missile.

Photo: President's Office