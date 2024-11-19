MFA Lithuania Summons Russian Embassy Representative In Wake Of Massive Missile Attack On Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On November 18, the of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania summoned a representative of the Russian embassy to hand over a note of protest over Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, which has been going on for almost 1,000 days.

This was reported by the MFA press service, Ukrinform learned.

Diplomats expressed a strong protest to the representative of the Russian embassy over yet another massive attack, involving missiles and UAVs, that targeted Ukrainian cities and infrastructure on November 17.

Lithuanian FM calls for revising support strategy for Ukraine

"Lithuania strongly condemns Russia's ongoing aggression in violation of Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its war crimes, crimes against humanity, and other serious crimes under international law, which have resulted in the loss of life and injury to civilians and the destruction of Ukraine's civilian facilities and objects of critical importance," the Lithuanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The representative of the Russian Embassy was reminded that Lithuania has already taken steps to create a Special International Tribunal that would have a mandate to investigate and prosecute the crime of aggression committed by Russia's political and military leadership and that of the countries supporting Russia's invasion of Ukraine, to properly record and document all the damage caused by Russia's war of aggression (also using the already operating Council of Europe's Register of Damage for Ukraine), and to fully compensate for it, including by transferring the frozen funds and assets of the Russian Federation.

Lithuania's FM calls on allies to deploy resources to secure victory for Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Lithuania's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, called on the EU to stop fearing an escalation in Russia's war against Ukraine