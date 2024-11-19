Dreamday Welcomes Ritual, The Bouqs Co., SET Active, LYMA, LARQ, And MARIE VERONIQUE To Its Expanding Portfolio Of Category-Defining Brands

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The PR & Affiliate Agency Announces Key New Clients and Strategic Hires for Q4 2024



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamday , the pioneering, award-winning Performance PR agency renowned for partnering with category-defining brands, is excited to announce its appointment as Agency of Record for Ritual , The Bouqs Co. , SET Active , LYMA , LARQ , and MARIE VERONIQUE .

Alongside these wins, Rebecca McMahon joins Dreamday as Senior Director of Affiliate, bringing her expertise to strengthen affiliate initiatives across the agency.

This marks a full-circle moment for Lauren Kleinman , Founder and CEO of Dreamday. Seven years ago, Kleinman was part of Ritual's founding team and served as VP of Marketing, playing a key role in transforming the vitamin and supplement brand into the iconic brand name it is today. Ritual's dedication to transparency and efficacy, combined with Dreamday's proven track record of delivering best-in-class PR and affiliate results, creates an ideal partnership and an exciting opportunity for the agency to continue driving brand awareness and revenue for brands in the wellness category.



Dreamday's reputation for curating a portfolio of viral, giftable consumer brands is further cemented with the addition of The Bouqs, the modern floral brand that delivers joy to your doorstep with fresher, longer-lasting bouquets sourced directly from responsible farms. Additionally, SET Active brings effortless, community-first performance activewear designed for movement and confidence; while LYMA stands out as a cutting-edge welltech brand merging science and technology to enhance longevity and well-being through transformative longevity systems that includes the clinic-grade at-home LYMA Laser, the highly-active LYMA Skincare that's informed by epigenetic science and the powerful, bioavailable, high-grade LYMA Supplement.

Through advanced technology and purposeful design, LARQ is not only improving the way people stay hydrated, but also reshaping consumers' relationship with water for a healthier, more sustainable future; and MARIE VERONIQUE has been revered for more than two decades for its clean and efficacious topicals that underscore the science of age delay.

"We are thrilled to welcome long-time friends and new clients alike to our dream roster. Each brand exemplifies Dreamday's commitment to supporting mission-driven companies that champion transparency, quality, and innovation," said Lauren Kleinman, Founder and CEO of Dreamday. "As we enter this next phase of growth and prepare for an inspiring 2025, we're committed to amplifying the voices of brands that inspire and resonate deeply with their communities. These new clients are brands our team uses every day, and energize us to continue delivering the impactful, performance-driven results that set Dreamday apart in the industry."

As Senior Affiliate Director, Rebecca McMahon will lead initiatives to deepen client relationships and amplify brand presence. A digital marketing professional with twelve years of experience managing thriving affiliate programs, McMahon has a strong background working with household names including Chewy, Sears, IHG, Citi Credit Cards, Liberty Mutual, T.J. Maxx, Goodyear, Boden, and Atlantis. McMahon excels in organizational leadership and fostering client relationships, and her expertise spans affiliate management, media planning, and performance optimization, making her a key asset in driving Dreamday's continued success in the Performance PR space.

Dreamday also welcomes Julia Heppard as PR Account Executive and Maggie Mies as Senior Affiliate Coordinator to service the agency's growing roster of clients. These strategic hires follow a significant growth period for Dreamday, which was awarded #719 on Inc.'s Fastest Growing Companies in America list, with an impressive 600% growth over the past three years. Dreamday also won Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in the PR & Communications category earlier this year. The agency was also awarded the Ragan PR Daily Top Agency Workplaces 2024, Beauty Matter NEXT Award Finalist 2024, and was a PR Net Next Gen 2024 Honoree.

About Dreamday:

Founded in 2019 by Lauren Kleinman, Dreamday is trailblazing a new "Performance PR" category by combining traditional PR with affiliate marketing to drive measurable, data-driven results. Dreamday takes a synergistic approach to drive the highest quality and quantity of press and attributable revenue for clients. Dreamday has elevated brand recognition for cult-favorite companies, including Our Place, Brightland, Fly By Jing, Kitsch, ILIA, Ring Concierge, and Quince, and continues to help clients grow and thrive. Learn more about Dreamday at dreamday .

CONTACT: [email protected]

