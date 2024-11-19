Cloudforce's Largest Donation To Create Tech Opportunities For Local Youth In Maryland

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating its 14th year, Maryland-based cloud and AI consultancy Cloudforce continues to soar past its own highest goals in both growth and philanthropy. Already outpacing gains in headcount as it spearheads groundbreaking Microsoft AI platforms for prestigious clients nationwide, Cloudforce continues to set new fundraising records through its charitable arm, Cloudforce for Good.

Pictured are BGCGW volunteers, staff, participants, Cloudforce team members, and top donor Nick Nayak at the fundraising event that raised nearly $90,000 of our $100,000 donation.

In September, Cloudforce for Good raised $100,000 for the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington (BGCGW) to fund a technology center in BGCGW's forthcoming Prince George's County location, opening in 2025. This tech-equipped facility will provide BGCGW youth with access to equipment and software to nurture and develop interest and skills in emerging technologies, and the careers of tomorrow.

"We appreciate partners like Cloudforce," said Gabrielle Webster, BGCGW President & CEO. "Hosting fundraising events like this not only helps create spaces like e-sports rooms in the Clubs, but they are a wonderful demonstration of what our communities can do when we work together. We're grateful for all who attended and donated to help achieve this goal and make a difference in the lives of the kids we serve."

This latest win exemplifies Cloudforce's stated mission to "use the power of technology to build awesome things and make life better." It is also emblematic of the "giving back" value baked into Cloudforce's DNA from its very start. "Giving back is one of our six core values," said Heba Eldien, VP of Finance at Cloudforce. "It was always a big part of what we were doing, even from the onset, it's always defined who we are."

An even larger validation of Cloudforce's outsized commitment to community empowerment and social responsibility came earlier this year as the firm took top honors with the prestigious 2024 Microsoft Supplier Prestige Award for Showstopper of the Year: Commitment to Community . Competing against over 58,000 global suppliers to Microsoft,

Cloudforce stood atop other notable finalists in this category, including industry titans KPMG and BlackRock; and followed in the footsteps of other formidable winners, including Accenture in 2023.

"This prestigious award from Microsoft reflects our deep-seated belief in the power of the cloud and AI to transform lives and communities," said Husein Sharaf, Founder and CEO of Cloudforce. "This recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating for social good, and we remain committed to leveraging our expertise to make a unique impact."

Beyond contributions to its local community, Cloudforce has been on a non-stop roadshow demonstrating the transformative power of GenAI this year, alongside partners at Microsoft. Since 2023, it's co-sponsored a flurry of hackathons -and now promptathons -at universities nationwide, partnering with Microsoft to provide students hands-on exposure to artificial intelligence. Cloudforce also continues hosting webinars,

bootcamps, and meet-ups for tech professionals and enthusiasts with an eye toward helping create and nurture a more inclusive, AI-enriched workforce.

Ever poised on the bleeding edge of all things Azure, Cloudforce is leading the charge to democratize access to Generative AI with their proprietary nebulaONE® platform, offering simple and secure access to all the most popular large language models-fully customizable for each client environment.

The platform has already enabled the prestigious UCLA Anderson School of Management to deploy its own custom GenAI–powered platform in just 45 business days to streamline its MBA capstone project. Beyond greatly reducing the project's operational administrative tasks and timeline, nebulaONE® also created a more meaningful student engagement to promote critical thinking. "The Generative AI chatbot was designed not to give the student the answer, but to give the student a road map that they ultimately had to defend," said Howard Miller, Chief Information Officer, UCLA Anderson School of Management. To date, up to four additional chatbot projects are in development at UCLA Anderson.

"Artificial Intelligence will be the great equalizer of our generation, enabling every student and every professional to access all the world's knowledge at their fingertips, truly leveling the playing field in a manner that's simply never been possible before," said Sharaf.

In the end, it all epitomizes the Cloudforce ethos, "tech with a human touch," that continues to unleash new possibilities, redefine standards, and shatter expectations every day.

