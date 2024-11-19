Ceribell Appoints Kristie Rodenbush As Chief People Officer And Brian Price As Senior Vice President Of Marketing

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) -Ms. Rodenbush to lead hiring and talent development initiatives-

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, (Nasdaq: CBLL), a medical company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions (“Ceribell”), today announced the appointments of Kristie Rodenbush as Chief People Officer and Brian Price as Senior Vice President of Marketing to its leadership team.

“Ms. Rodenbush and Mr. Price bring an impressive wealth of experience to Ceribell, and I am confident that their leadership across our People & Culture and Marketing functions will help us strategically expand our growing team and commercial footprint as we focus on bringing our AI-powered point-of-care EEG neurodiagnostic system to even more hospitals, providing benefit to more patients and providers,” said Jane Chao, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of Ceribell.“The magnitude of the unmet need we are addressing is massive: up to one-third of ICU patients are at risk for nonconvulsive seizures. We are proud of our market penetration to date, but there is a significant opportunity for continued growth. Ms. Rodenbush and Mr. Price are important additions to our team, and will play key roles in driving our vital growth initiatives.”

Kristie Rodenbush, Chief People Officer

Ms. Rodenbush will oversee Ceribell's People & Culture team. She has more than 25 years of human resources and talent management experience which spans various industries and includes roles at companies ranging from startups to publicly traded, international organizations. Most recently, she served as Chief People Officer of Meltwater, where she led human resources functions for more than 2,400 employees located in 30 countries. Ms. Rodenbush holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of California, San Diego.

Brian Price, Senior Vice President of Marketing

Mr. Price is an industry veteran who brings to Ceribell more than 25 years of experience in the medical device industry, including marketing leadership roles at Medtronic and Abbott. In his new role at Ceribell, he will leverage his expertise in market development, product portfolio planning, business development, health economics, reimbursement and sales. He most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer of VitalConnect, and previously held sales and marketing leadership roles with LivaNova, St. Jude Medical, WebMD and Guidant Corporation, where he drove multiple incremental product launches and disruptive therapy platforms across many specialties including neurology, cardiology, urology and gynecology. Mr. Price holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management and a Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership and Industrial Technology from Purdue University.

About CeriBell Inc.

Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit or follow the company on LinkedIn .

