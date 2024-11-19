Chilton To Close Scarborough Store, Hosting Relocation Clearance Sale

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chilton, Scarborough location

Unprecedented discounts on high-quality, handmade furniture as Chilton moves out of Scarborough and completes its transition to Portland

- Jared Levin, Co-OwnerSCARBOROUGH, ME, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Chilton, a trusted name in quality, handmade furniture in Maine, announces the closure of its Scarborough store at 410 Payne Road, scheduled for early next year. With this closure, Chilton will be establishing its Portland location in the Thomas Block building at 100 Commercial Street as the company's new flagship store. To mark this transition, Chilton is hosting a Relocation Clearance Sale at its Scarborough location, offering substantial discounts on all remaining inventory, including stock, floor models, and clearance items, starting November 18, 2024.For nearly 40 years, Chilton has been a staple in Maine's furniture market, providing quality, American-made furniture that blends New England tradition with a modern aesthetic.“We are incredibly grateful for the loyalty and support of the Scarborough community over the years,” said Jared Levin, Co-Owner.“This sale is our way of saying thank you to our customers.”Discounts up to 40% are available during the sale, which will continue until December 29 or until all Scarborough inventory is sold. For those unable to visit the Scarborough store for the Relocation Clearance Sale, Chilton will continue to operate from its Portland and Freeport, Maine stores, and online at .“We opened our Portland location in November 2020,” says Jen Levin, President of Chilton.“After testing the waters for four years, we're excited to designate Portland as our flagship store, showcasing our exclusive Maine-made designs.”About ChiltonChilton is a family-owned, Maine company offering a modern take on traditional New England furniture. Founded in 1885, Chilton has been known for its traditional Shaker-style wood furniture. Under new ownership since 2014, led by President and Co-Owner Jennifer Levin, Chilton has expanded its offerings to include both classic Shaker inspired pieces and exclusive new designs. Chilton works closely with small, partner workshops throughout Maine to produce most of its furniture. View Chilton's offering at locations in Freeport and Portland, Maine or explore online at .

