Canapi Ventures Welcomes New Principals Kristie Han And Connie Qian

Former Bain Capital Ventures and Forgepoint investors bring their expertise to Canapi, strengthening its focus on growth-stage companies

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Canapi Ventures, the venture capital fund investing in early to growth-stage enterprise software and fintech companies, today announced that Kristie Han and Connie Qian have joined the firm as Principals. Han will be based in the firm's Washington D.C. office, while Qian will join Canapi's San Francisco office. Both will focus on growth-stage enterprise software opportunities.

Han brings more than a decade of diverse investment experience to Canapi. Her background spans growth equity and venture capital, with a focus on software and technology investments at leading firms like Bain Capital Ventures, PSG, and Riverside. At Bain Capital Ventures, she honed her expertise in Series B to pre-IPO growth-stage companies, including enterprise and AI applications. Han's experience also includes providing growth capital and executing buy-and-build strategies at PSG and Riverside. She holds a BA in Economics and Psychology from Harvard College.

"Kristie's experience across various sectors and stages of investing is an ideal match for the Canapi platform," said Walker Forehand, president and general partner of Canapi Ventures. "As companies continue to invest in AI applications, we're seeing a surge of interest across our LP base of leading financial institutions looking to tap into these technological advancements. Kristie's background and strong network will help Canapi further its mission of backing the best entrepreneurs across software and fintech."

Qian brings a decade of experience in fintech and enterprise software to Canapi, spanning both operational and investment roles. She joins from Forgepoint Capital, where she focused on early and growth-stage investments in cybersecurity and infrastructure software. Before Forgepoint, she cultivated her skills at Block (formerly Square) across strategic finance, business operations, and corporate development. Qian began her career in equity research at Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird, covering the IT and communications technology sectors. She holds a BS in Applied Economics & Management from Cornell University and an MBA from The University of Pennsylvania.

"Connie's unique blend of operating and investing experience across various technology sub-sectors is a perfect fit for our team as we build out our San Francisco presence," said Canapi General Partner, Tom Davis. "Her deep understanding of fintech and enterprise software, developed through operating and investor roles, will be invaluable as we partner with innovative companies across these sectors. She is ideally suited to identify and support the next generation of tech founders and companies."

Late last year, Canapi announced its Fund II, totaling $750M , bringing its total assets under management to over $1.4B.

About Canapi Ventures

Canapi is a B2B software and financial technology venture and growth equity platform investing in early to growth-stage companies offering disruptive alternatives to outdated business models and technologies. Backed by the Canapi Alliance – a network of over 70 of the leading financial institutions across

the United States

– Canapi's partners have decades of hands-on experience in financial services. Canapi brings unmatched sector experience and best-in-class knowledge, connections, and credibility to founders.

