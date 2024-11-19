Dwight Owen, MD, Receives Research Award For Innovative Approach To Overcoming Immunotherapy Resistance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Award lays the foundation for the next generation of immunotherapy breakthroughs

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation, the nation's leading lung cancer-focused nonprofit organization, is proud to announce the recipient of the 2024 Brown/LUNGevity Award to Understand Mechanisms of Resistance to Immunotherapy.

In the past decade, immunotherapies based on blocking the PD-(L)1 and the CTLA-4 pathways have been major breakthroughs in the of lung cancer. However, tumors typically develop resistance to treatment and begin to grow again.

This award, generously supported by the Brown Family from Atlanta, GA, is dedicated to pioneering research into the underlying mechanisms of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) resistance to immunotherapy, with the goal of developing interventions to eliminate drug resistance and prolong the effectiveness of immunotherapy.

"Our family experienced the positive impact of immunotherapy. Unfortunately, like so many others, our response was not as lasting as we had hoped," said Mike Brown. "With this research award, our goal is to support research that will help not only our family but also those who may face resistance to immunotherapy in the future."

The recipient of the 2024 Brown/LUNGevity Award to Understand Mechanisms of Resistance to Immunotherapy is:

Researcher:

Dwight Owen, MD

Institution:

Ohio State University

Project:



Targeting Tumor-Associated Macrophages in Immunotherapy-Resistant NSCLC

Dr. Owen aims to tailor the body's natural defense mechanisms to improve the effectiveness and duration of immunotherapy treatment. This research team aims to deepen our understanding of the role of tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) – immune cells that are thought to promote tumor development and metastasis. The researchers will study hedgehog signaling, an important protein pathway that is likely to be involved in the crosstalk between TAMs, other parts of the immune system, and NSCLC cells. By disrupting hedgehog signaling in TAMs, Dr. Owen and his team aim to create an environment that is less favorable for cancer cell survival, allowing patients' immune systems to effectively combat the disease and overcome drug resistance to immunotherapy in NSCLC.

"With the introduction of immune checkpoint inhibitors, the cancer community understood the power of removing obstacles for the patient's natural immune system," said Upal Basu Roy, PhD, MPH, executive director of LUNGevity Research. "However, acquired resistance is an issue in a major subset of patients. We are proud to partner with the Brown Family on this award to develop a novel opportunity to prolong the benefits of immunotherapy in NSCLC."

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease-while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.



Through

research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through

advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through

community , we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision-a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

Please visit



to learn more.



About Lung Cancer in the US



About 1 in 18 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in their lifetime.

More than 234,000 people in the US will be diagnosed with lung cancer this year, with a new diagnosis every 2.2 minutes.

It is estimated that close to 65% of all new lung cancer diagnoses are among people with no tobacco exposure or only past tobacco exposure.

More lives are lost to lung cancer than to the next two deadliest cancers (colorectal and pancreatic) combined. Only 27% of all people diagnosed with lung cancer will survive 5 years or more, but if it's caught before it spreads, the chance of 5-year survival improves to 64%.

