Arab Federation For Libraries And Information Honours Dubai Public Library With Professional Excellence Award

Dubai, UAE, 19 November 2024: Dubai Public Library, managed by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), has been honoured with the 'Naseej Academy Library and Information Pioneers Award' in the Arab world under the category of Professional Excellence; this recognition reflects its efforts and contributions to developing the Arab library sector, its continuous progress, and its literary initiatives that enrich the local cultural scene. These efforts align with Dubai Culture's efforts to cement Dubai's position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The award was presented during the Authority's participation in the 35th Arab Federation for Libraries and Information Conference held in Muscat, Oman, under the slogan 'Arab Libraries and Archives Institutions and Their Role in Promoting Digital Identity and Citizenship.'

The conference, organised by Oman's Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Youth in collaboration with Sultan Qaboos University and the Arab Federation for Libraries and Information (AFLI), witnessed extensive participation from academics and library professionals region-wide. The sessions covered various topics, including digital content management, library applications, and the role of artificial intelligence in enhancing information accessibility. Additionally, it showcased prominent regional experiences aimed at supporting libraries as educational and creative environments. Participants had the opportunity to explore the latest tools and innovations enhancing library efficiency and their societal role, contributing to a sustainable and interactive future for this vital sector.

During the conference, Dubai Culture highlighted a range of its projects and programmes aimed at strengthening the cultural and creative industries and activating libraries as interactive hubs that empower community members. The aim is to develop life skills, encourage reading and creative thinking, and adopt innovative solutions and global best practices to advance Dubai Public Library's operations.

Abdulrahman Kalbat, Director of the Public Libraries Department at Dubai Culture, affirmed the Authority's commitment to enriching the local cultural scene through diverse cultural initiatives and programmes offered by Dubai Public Library, saying: 'Winning this award embodies the Authority's dedication to achieving excellence in the library sector. Dubai Public Library has evolved into a significant knowledge platform and cultural gateway for all community members, thanks to the rich resources and exceptional services offered to visitors, establishing its branches as a benchmark across the Arab region. The award motivates us to continue advancing and innovating in the library system, enabling us to deliver high-quality services to the public and create an engaging educational environment for creatives, researchers, and talent of all ages.'