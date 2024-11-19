Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) Launches Memecoin Sentiment Tracker, As Memecoin Supercycle Accelerates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Powered by $DJI, the memecoin sentiment tracker provides real-time insights & expert FOMO/FUD analysis on the top memecoin gainers

San Juan, PR, Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has announced the launch of its cutting-edge memecoin sentiment tracker, providing a category-leading for measuring the ongoing memecoin supercycle, offering real-time sentiment feeds, customizable moon countdowns, and expert FOMO/FUD analysis.

The launch of the Doge Jones Industrial Average tracker addresses growing demand for informative resources that demystify the burgeoning memecoin space for new swathes of eager market participants. The sentiment tracker provides real-time insights into public perception, investor confidence, and overall market sentiment for the top memecoin gainers and losers, allowing traders and developers to make more informed decisions.

Just one month since its launch, the $DJI token has comfortably stayed above the $1 million market cap level, and is currently available for purchase on DEX and automated market maker Raydium as well as Arkham , with additional listings planned in the near future.

DJI's community is aligned on a mission to "Flip the Dow" - setting out an ambitious roadmap to surpass the market cap of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The launch of the Doge Jones Industrial Average memecoin sentiment tracker comes as President elect Donald Trump plans to establish the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) in the US, once in office.

"The financial revolution of our time isn't happening on Wall Street-it's unfolding online, and memecoins are leading the charge. What was once dismissed as internet humor is now driving real financial innovation. Memes represent more than just viral content; they embody the spirit of financial freedom, community power, and the decentralization of wealth," said Doge Jones Industrial Average spokesman and chief evangelist Amith 'Internet Dollar' Nirgunarthy. "As someone who championed Bitcoin at $70 and rode the early waves of Dogecoin, I can tell you firsthand that $DJI isn't just another memecoin-it's a movement. Our mission to flip the Dow Jones in market cap isn't a fantasy; it's a declaration of what's possible in this new era of finance. The Doge Jones Industrial Average is the ultimate gateway for those ready to embrace the future, and we're here to lead the way."

For more information, please visit:

About Doge Jones Industrial Average

The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of conventional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike traditional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture that playfully parodies“market indices” with internet culture. Stay bullish, stay Doge.

Twitter: [@DogeJonesDJI](

Telegram:

Media Contact: dji(at)transformgroup.com

*Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.*







CONTACT: Media Contact: dji (at)