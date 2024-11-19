Canadian Boxing Champion Sara Bailey Joins Forces with Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey as Brand Ambassador

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Canadian boxing champion Sara Bailey, the reigning WBA Light Flyweight World Champion, is stepping into a new ring as the official brand ambassador for Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey . This exciting partnership combines Bailey's fierce reputation in the ring with a new whiskey brand that's rapidly gaining momentum for its bold design and smooth, crowd-pleasing taste.Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey may be new to the market, but its impact is undeniable. With its sleek bottle design and smooth flavor profile, Brass Knuckles has quickly attracted a loyal following, embodying strength and style – traits Bailey herself exemplifies. This dynamic partnership aims to inspire Canadians by bringing together the spirit of an emerging whiskey brand and a world champion boxer who's as tough outside the ring as she is inside.Bailey expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying,“Brass Knuckles whiskey is all about pushing limits and standing strong, just like I do every time I step into the ring. It's a perfect way to celebrate the journey, the grit, and the victories – whether it's in the ring or raising a glass with friends.”Countdown to Title Defense: December 12Bailey's partnership with Brass Knuckles couldn't come at a more electrifying time. She is currently preparing to defend her world title on December 12, a highly anticipated match that has Canadian boxing fans buzzing with excitement. Bailey's next fight will be an opportunity to prove her dominance and showcase the hard work and resilience that have brought her to the top. As her fanbase gears up for this must-watch event, Brass Knuckles is ready to support her in every round, celebrating her journey and the Canadian pride she represents.The partnership promises fans unique experiences, including Bailey-inspired events, exclusive whiskey releases, and limited-edition cocktails designed to embody the champion's fighting spirit. Brass Knuckles' approach to bold flavors and high-quality craftsmanship mirrors Bailey's approach to boxing: uncompromising, dedicated, and distinctly Canadian.Tickets to the championship fight can be purchased directly through Sara on Instagram @sarabaileyboxer or her coach/manager @steviebailey89.A Winning Combination for Canadian FansAs Bailey continues to train for her upcoming title defense, her ambassador role with Brass Knuckles will give fans a closer look at her journey. Through in-person appearances, engaging social media content, and special releases, Bailey and Brass Knuckles are set to bring a fresh perspective on what it means to celebrate victory – whether it's in the ring or with a glass raised high.With Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey and Bailey joining forces, this partnership signals a powerful new chapter for both the whiskey brand and the world champion. Fans can follow Bailey and Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey on social media for exclusive updates on events, product releases, and the countdown to Bailey's title defense on December 12.About Brass Knuckles Canadian WhiskeyBrass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey is a bold yet remarkably smooth whiskey, crafted to embody the strength and sophistication of Canada's heritage. Distilled with precision and aged for five years, it delivers a rich, balanced flavor with a velvety finish, appealing to both whiskey enthusiasts and casual drinkers.Rooted in tradition and defined by quality, Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey strikes the perfect balance between bold character and exceptional smoothness. With a growing presence across Canada and plans for global expansion, it is becoming a trusted choice for those who appreciate premium whiskey with a distinctive edge.For more information, visit or follow Brass Knuckles Canadian Whiskey on Instagram @bkwhiskey.

